Wearing a birthday crown and a contagious smile, Dorothy Ciniosky of Omaha celebrated her 100th birthday in style Thursday evening thanks to a local heating and cooling company.

Ciniosky was congratulated by Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. She also was surrounded by family members, some biological and others picked up along the way to her 100th year, including employees of Omaha’s Thermal Services.

Ciniosky became a part of the Thermal family after a technician conducted an emergency services call to her home five years ago, Thermal President Wade Mayfield said.

“It became obvious after a service call that Dorothy needed friendship and assistance to make her life better,” he said. “For the past five years we have provided friendship, helped her get to appointments and picked her up for company celebrations.”

Thursday’s celebration was also the company’s annual Family Fun Night, and was held at Thermal’s headquarters near 133rd and I Streets.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

Weird World-Herald headlines from the archives that leave you wanting more

The World-Herald has been writing headlines since the 1800s. Naturally, some are a little weird. Here's 15 out of context.

1 of 15

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription