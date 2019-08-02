After a hunting expedition gone awry, a pair of great horned owls found themselves in a tight spot.

The duo was found tangled in a soccer net Thursday at Hitchcock Park near 45th and Q Streets.

Animal control officers with the Nebraska Humane Society were called out to help free the birds. The carefully cut the two owls out of the netting. The owls were found in opposite corners, near the bottom of the netting, said Denise Lewis, director of Raptor Recovery at Fontenelle Forest. 

The birds didn't appear to have any broken bones, but one had scrapes from the net, Lewis said. They were tired, thirsty and hungry after the rescue. They duo will head to the organization's recovery center for further evaluation.

Every year, Lewis said, the group gets one or two calls about owls caught in nets. In 20 years of assisting with raptor recovery, this was the first time Lewis has seen two of the birds caught in one net. The owls hunt at night and become so focused on catching prey that they don't see the nets.

Lewis suspects that the two owls tangled Thursday were "youngsters," hatched earlier this year. She said one appears to be a male and the other female. Both owls appeared full grown.

Great horned owls are the state’s biggest owls. They have 5-foot wingspans and stand 2 feet tall.

After being freed, the owls got cold water, a free meal and were resting comfortably. Lewis said she's optimistic they'll eventually be released back in their territory. 

"I hope they learn their lesson to watch out where they're going," Lewis said.

