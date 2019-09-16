A local raccoon's curiosity nearly got the best of him Monday.
The animal, who officials have since dubbed Rocky, scurried to the top of a building under construction on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Then Rocky realized he was in a jam. He couldn't get down.
Animal control officers with the Nebraska Humane Society were sent to the building near 41st and Leavenworth Streets to assist the high-climbing critter.
An officer climbed the scaffolding up to the roof of the building. Rocky was on a beam about 100 feet high, darting back and forth, so the officer couldn't reach him.
The construction company let the officer, Brian Peters, go up on a piece of lift equipment to get the raccoon. Peters and the raccoon made it back to the ground unscathed after the two-hour rescue effort.
"He was in fine health," said Humane Society spokeswoman Pam Wiese. "He just got himself in a predicament he couldn't get out of."
The raccoon was taken back to the Humane Society. He'll be checked over by Nebraska Wildlife Rehab before being released.
