A local raccoon's curiosity nearly got the best of him Monday. 

The animal, who officials have since dubbed Rocky, scurried to the top of a building under construction on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus. Then Rocky realized he was in a jam. He couldn't get down. 

Animal control officers with the Nebraska Humane Society were sent to the building near 41st and Leavenworth Streets to assist the high-climbing critter.

An officer climbed the scaffolding up to the roof of the building. Rocky was on a beam about 100 feet high, darting back and forth, so the officer couldn't reach him.

The construction company let the officer, Brian Peters, go up on a piece of lift equipment to get the raccoon. Peters and the raccoon made it back to the ground unscathed after the two-hour rescue effort. 

"He was in fine health," said Humane Society spokeswoman Pam Wiese. "He just got himself in a predicament he couldn't get out of."

The raccoon was taken back to the Humane Society. He'll be checked over by Nebraska Wildlife Rehab before being released.

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

