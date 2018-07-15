BluesEd Benefit Concert: The Slowdown, 729 N. 14th St., will host a fundraiser for BluesEd featuring seven bands Sunday. There will be a silent auction and performances, including bands The Redwoods, Us and Them Blues Band and Vertigo Blues Band, from 1 to 7 p.m. Food will be provided by Hy-Vee in Papillion for the first 300 attendees. A suggested donation is $5 per person or $20 per family. For more, go to theslowdown.com.
South Omaha Business Association: Lowe’s Home Improvement Store employees will install 68 planters along 24th Street between L and Q Streets on Tuesday . The labor and planters were donated by store manager Waco Walker for the South Omaha Business Association project. SOBA, responsible for the maintenance of the planters, was awarded a grant from the city for a more secure drip irrigation system, which was recently installed by student volunteers from the horticulture program at Metropolitan Community College.
Goodfellows Scoops of Support Day: eCreamery, 5001 Underwood Ave., will host a fundraiser for Goodfellows, The World-Herald charity organization that provides assistance — including emergency utility bill assistance; holiday meal vouchers; and clothing, shoes and coats — to school-aged children and families in need. Ten percent of all sales Thursday and $1 from each pint sold of flavor Black and White and Read All Over — white chocolate ice cream, raspberry swirls, dark chocolate chips and chocolate cookie crunch — will go to Goodfellows.
Scoop It Forward: Midwest Dairy and Hiland Dairy will delivery free ice cream Monday through Friday to Omaha Public Schools Summer Lunch Program locations as part of their “Scoop It Forward” campaign to focus on doing good for one another through random acts of kindness.
AVMA Animal Welfare Award: The American Veterinary Medical Association named Dr. T. Robert Bashara, founder of Gentle Doctor Animal Hospitals in Omaha and chief financial officer of the Doris Day Animal Foundation, winner of the Animal Welfare Award during its annual convention in Denver on July 13. Bashara has been a longtime advocate of the spaying and neutering of companion animals. In 2015, Bashara helped secure emergency funding from the Doris Day Animal Foundation to help the Pacific Marine Mammal Center rescue, rehabilitate and release more than 200 sea lion pups after a food-supply crisis caused them to wash up on California beaches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.