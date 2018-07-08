St. Baldrick’s Foundation: The 11th annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation head-shaving event Friday will raise money for pediatric cancer research. The event is 1 to 3 p.m. at Nebraska Medicine Durham Outpatient Center atrium, 4200 Emilie St. To register or more information, go to stbaldricks.org/events/NebraskaMedicine. St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a nonprofit committed to supporting childhood cancer survivors and funding research to find cures.
Relay For Life: The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Greater Omaha is Saturday. Celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember those who have died and raise money for cancer research during the annual event at Stinson Park, 2285 S. 67th St. The opening ceremony and survivors lap begins at 5 p.m. There will be live music from cover band High Heel from 6 to 9 p.m. and a luminary ceremony at 9 p.m. For more, go to relayforlife.org/greateromaha.
Pick-a-Pooch Adoption Days: Two local nonprofits Puppy Mill Free Nebraska and Bailing Out Benji Nebraska, will host a pet adoption and expo at Ralston Arena, 7300 Q St., on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be more than 100 booths from area rescue groups, shelters and businesses.
Goodfellows: The Omaha World-Herald has partnered with eCreamery, 5001 Underwood Ave., to raise money for the newspaper’s charitable organization, Goodfellows. During July, $1 from each pint sold of the flavor Black and White and Read All Over (with white chocolate ice cream, raspberry swirls, dark chocolate chips and chocolate cookie crunch) will go to Goodfellows. The organization provides assistance to school-age children and families in need that includes emergency utility bill assistance, holiday meal vouchers and clothing, shoes and coats.
