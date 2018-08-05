Siena-Francis House: United HealthCare provided information and free Kona Ice treats to homeless people Thursday at Siena-Francis House, 1702 Nicholas St. More than 150 people received free shaved ice treats. United HealthCare Community Plan of Nebraska has partnered with Siena-Francis House. It helps cover individuals in a housing crisis, such as those living on the street, in a shelter or facing eviction, and connects them to resources to find safe, affordable and permanent housing. Siena-Francis House provided emergency shelter to more than 2,200 people experiencing homelessness in the first six months of 2018.
Sunshine Kids Cancer Foundation: Genesis Health Clubs at Westroads Mall, 1212 N. 102nd St., will host a dance fitness fundraiser for Sunshine Kids Cancer Foundation, a charity dedicated to increasing quality of life for young cancer patients, on Wednesday. The fitness event from 6 to 8 p.m. is in partnership with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services and H2W Apparel. Anyone who registers will receive a complimentary 10-day pass, valid at all Genesis Health Clubs locations. Members also are welcome to attend. Admission is free; all donations go to the foundation. To register, go to genesishealthclubs.com/dance.
OneWorld Community Health Centers: OneWorld will host a Back-to-School Bash on Friday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the northwest parking lot of the Livestock Exchange Building, 4290 S. 30th St., there will be free school supplies, snacks, health screenings and activities for children as they prepare for another school year. OneWorld is a collaborative nonprofit that provides culturally respectful health care, especially to underserved communities. In 2017, OneWorld clinics cared for more than 41,000 patients. For more information, go to oneworldomaha.org.
Taco ’bout Wishes: The third annual Taco ’bout Wishes is Saturday. The bike ride fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Iowa helps comfort children with critical illnesses. Riders will choose to ride a 5-mile or 10-mile route along the Valley View Trail, exploring the city’s trail system. Check-in starts at 3 p.m. at Oskies, 1851 Madison Ave. in Council Bluffs, and the ride begins at 4 p.m. The event will end with a post-ride celebration featuring tacos and beverages at 8:30 p.m. Riders must be 21 or older to participate unless riding with a parent. Tickets, $25 to $50, are at app.tikly.co/events/2699.
