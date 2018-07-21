Fan donation: The Salvation Army of Omaha received 794 fans this month from Westlake Ace Hardware, 8425 West Center Road. Fans were collected at the store during a recent fan drive to benefit the Salvation Army. Omaha-Council Bluffs area customers donated $10,422 to purchase fans. Westlake donated an additional 50 fans. Pay-LESS Office Products donated a truck for transportation. Fans will go to people in need, especially the elderly, for heat relief. The Salvation Army’s work of distributing fans continues until Sept. 7.
Healthy You Mobile Health Fair: United HealthCare and Hy-Vee, 2323 West Broadway in Council Bluffs, will host a free health fair Sunday. The event will feature health care experts, healthy recipe cards, snacks and family activities from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Free movie: Film Streams and El Museo Latino, 4701 S. 25th St., will host a free, collaborative outdoor screening of the animated film “Coco” at El Museo Latino on Wednesday. “Coco” is the story of a young boy who wants to be a musician and finds himself in the land of the dead. It draws heavily on Mexican folklore and the tradition of Day of the Dead. Lawn seating begins at 7 p.m. The movie will begin at sundown.
Children’s Hospital: Local artist Kaitlin Walsh and Lyon Road Art, 3738 S. 149th St. Suite 105, will host a fundraiser for Children’s Hospital & Medical Center on Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. “Inner Beauty, an Anatomical Art Show” features a collection of anatomically inspired oil and watercolor paintings. Half of all art, food and drink sales will go to Children’s Hospital. Admission is free. For more, go to lyonroadart.com/show.
