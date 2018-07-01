Recycling equipment grant: Omaha Permaculture, a nonprofit that facilitates economic development in low-income communities, recently received an equipment grant from the Nebraska Recycling Council. The grant is for a 16-foot dump trailer to move urban farming equipment and materials and to collect organic waste. Omaha Permaculture rejuvenates vacant lots and enhances vacant and abandoned yards with landscaping for food production. The Nebraska Recycling Council has been a nonprofit and recycling advocate organization in Nebraska since 1980.
Service to Mankind Award: Judy Hibler was awarded the Sertoma Club’s Service to Mankind Award on June 15 at Regency Lodge, 909 S. 107th St. Hibler, who co-founded Benson Plant Rescue with her husband, David Hibler, in 1999, was awarded for her commitment to the community through service, sustainability practice and education. The Benson organization is a nonprofit that reduces plant and produce waste in Omaha communities and has given more than $50,000 in donations to several local nonprofits through its plant and produce proceeds. The Sertoma Club of Omaha is a civic club that supports speech and hearing projects and honors one individual a year based on volunteer community service.
CASA for Douglas County: The annual 5K Superhero Run for CASA will raise funds and awareness about children in foster care due to abuse or neglect. The event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Turner Park, 3110 Farnam St. CASA is a nonprofit that pairs adult volunteers with foster children in child welfare proceedings. The goal is to help children find a home as soon as possible. Athletes of all abilities are welcome, including competitive runners and individuals with strollers. Registration, $35, is open through Thursday and includes a pancake breakfast. For more, go to getmeregistered.com.
Grant applications: Midlands Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from Sarpy and Cass County nonprofit organizations. The foundation places an emphasis on prevention and education programs benefiting health, art, culture, community, economic development, education and human services. Applications are due by Aug. 1. For more information, go to midlandscommunity.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.