Omaha Military Heroes Golf Classic: PenFed Foundation raised $23,641 for local military members and their families. Money was raised during the Omaha Military Heroes Golf Classic on June 25 at Shadow Ridge Country Club, 1501 S. 188th Plaza. PenFed Foundation, affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, is a national nonprofit organization committed to helping military community members secure their financial future.
Gold Award: Twenty-one Nebraska girls received the Girl Scout Gold Award, the organization’s highest honor, for their leadership and service in their communities. The Gold Award recognizes girls in grades nine through 12 who complete community projects that are sustainable and make a meaningful impact. Spirit of Nebraska’s Gold Award Girl Scouts tackled issues such as childhood literacy, mental health, environmental challenges, poverty, medical needs, disabilities and bilingual education.
Seven girls are from the metro area:
Lucy Cordes of Omaha partnered with Girls Inc. to help children from low-income households learn to play an instrument. She donated a piano to the organization and wrote a piano class curriculum, so girls can learn to play without expensive private lessons.
Liliana Delgado of Omaha partnered with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Bellevue East High School and developed a program that examined the causes of self-harm and provided prevention strategies. The youth ministry of a local church adopted her program.
Mariah Griffin of Omaha assisted faculty at the Madonna School, an organization that serves students with cognitive and developmental disabilities, by creating a detailed guidebook they can use to plan the annual Spring Fling dance.
Izabelle Krupa of Omaha built a team of people to sew dresses for disadvantaged women abroad, following her sister’s trip with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to Namibia, Africa.
Cassidy Runyon of La Vista taught groups of children why pollinators are essential to the environment. She planted a pollinator garden to study how plants grow in the area and used her findings to create a curriculum that she shared with schools and outreach programs.
Lily Slimm of Omaha partnered with the Nebraska Humane Society and Belvedere Elementary to teach pet care to students in kindergarten through fourth grade.
Helen Whetstine of Omaha led a group of volunteers to create more than 125 bilingual books for the South Omaha Library and a children’s home in the Dominican Republic.
Renovation project: inCOMMON, 1340 Park Ave., will host a food festival fundraiser to raise money for the Hanscom Park Soccer Field Project. Latin American food, baked goods and snacks will be available for purchase from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday. The Hanscom Park neighborhood nonprofit inCOMMON works to strengthen vulnerable neighborhoods and help people collaboratively rebuild neighborhoods and find a path toward sustainable futures for themselves and their families.
Operation Kidsafe: Gregg Young Chevrolet, 302 Fulton Ave. in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, will host a free safety event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Kids will be fingerprinted and parents will be given a record document to give law enforcement in an emergency. Safety tips to start a family safety action plan are also included. There will be food, refreshments, Kona Ice and face painting.
Canine Carnival & Car Show: Nebraska Humane Society, 8929 Fort St., will host a fundraiser, Canine Carnival & Car Show, on Saturday. Cost is $8 per dog for the carnival and $20 per car for the show. There will also be silent auction raffle baskets, dog pools, face painting, nail trims, dog tattoos and canine games, including bowling, a best trick contest and a cake walk. The carnival is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the car show is from 8 a.m. to noon. Food and drink will be available for purchase. Proceeds go to the NHS Walk for Animals.
