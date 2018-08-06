Despite the apprehension of some beginners, bicyclists by the hundreds made the steep climb up Farnam Street from downtown Saturday night as part of the 2018 Owl Ride.
About 800 people registered for the ride, a benefit for the Meyer Foundation for Disabilities, which provides programming for adults with disabilities, said Mary McHale, board president. The foundation is affiliated with the University of Nebraska Medical Center’s Munroe-Meyer Institute.
“I’m thinking I might die,” Kristen Meyer of Council Bluffs quipped before what would be her first Owl Ride.
The ride started at Lewis & Clark Landing on the Missouri River and headed west to Midtown Crossing at Turner Park and then to Aksarben Village. Midtown Crossing was the turnaround point for the 7.4-mile ride. Those who went the full distance, to Aksarben and back, rode 16.56 miles.
A humid night and the steep climb up out of the river valley put cyclists to the test, but none appeared to have bailed out.
The event also included a competition for best-decorated bicycle. Ryan Donovan, whose bike was festooned with owls and lights, won. Rylee Choate and Kelsey Kessell were runners-up.
