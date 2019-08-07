Bellevue police helped to rescue a raccoon that found itself in a tight spot.

The critter was found at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday with its head stuck in a jar. 

Officers initially were sent to a disturbance, said Lt. Andy Jashinske. Callers reported seeing a group of people they thought were arguing outside the Gaslight Village Apartments, near Bellevue Boulevard South and Park Avenue in Bellevue. 

But when officers arrived, they realized the group was trying to help the struggling raccoon. Photos tweeted by the police department showed bystanders holding the raccoon, wrapped in a sweatshirt. Its head was stuck in what looks to be a sunflower butter jar.

The jar appeared to be licked clean.

Once it was freed from the jar, the raccoon was released back into the wild. It did not report any injuries and refused transport before leaving the scene, officers said. 

Kelsey covers health and fitness for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @kels2. Phone: 402-444-3100.

