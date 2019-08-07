Bellevue police helped to rescue a raccoon that found itself in a tight spot.
The critter was found at 12:15 a.m. Wednesday with its head stuck in a jar.
Officers initially were sent to a disturbance, said Lt. Andy Jashinske. Callers reported seeing a group of people they thought were arguing outside the Gaslight Village Apartments, near Bellevue Boulevard South and Park Avenue in Bellevue.
During the night, Officers were dispatched to a disturbance but instead found a curious critter that had their head stuck in a jar upon arrival. Officers were able to remove the jar before releasing the raccoon. The raccoon didn’t report any injuries before leaving the scene. pic.twitter.com/D2YFiTJoXI
But when officers arrived, they realized the group was trying to help the struggling raccoon. Photos tweeted by the police department showed bystanders holding the raccoon, wrapped in a sweatshirt. Its head was stuck in what looks to be a sunflower butter jar.
The jar appeared to be licked clean.
Once it was freed from the jar, the raccoon was released back into the wild. It did not report any injuries and refused transport before leaving the scene, officers said.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
1 of 17
After tragedy, Watson the dog — the 2017 World-Herald Pet of the Year — helps inspire and heal others. Read more
Good News features the good and positive stories in our communities that may otherwise go untold. Your submission can include anything from a photo to a short story about someone who did something special for others. All you have to do is send us the ideas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.