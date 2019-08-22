The 10-year-old girl who was struck by a car in downtown Papillion on Tuesday afternoon has died.
Abby Whitford, a fifth-grade student at Trumble Park Elementary School, died Wednesday morning, according to the Papillion Police Department and Papillion-La Vista Community Schools.
School officials, providing tips for discussing such news, notified parents Thursday evening so they could address what happened with their children. The notice said teachers will share the information with all the students and counselors will be available.
Abby also has a first-grade brother, Ben, at Trumble Park and an eighth grade brother, Connor, at Papillion Middle School.
Abby was hit just before 4 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Second and Washington Streets (84th Street).
Police say this is what happened:
Abby and her 6-year-old brother, Ben, used a crosswalk to cross the four lanes of 84th Street. They were headed to Sump Memorial Library. With a truck stopped in the third lane, Abby stepped into the fourth lane as Ben trailed behind. A car coming up on the side of the truck struck her.
The 19-year-old driver of the car that struck Abby stayed at the scene.
