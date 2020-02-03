Starting at 7 p.m. Monday, the nation turns to Iowa as the state's Democrats gather to start the national process of picking the party's presidential nominee.

The caucuses will be held at 1,678 precinct sites and 99 satellite locations.

Look to Omaha.com for timely updates on the caucus results Monday evening.

You can learn more about the candidates and how the Iowa caucuses work below:

» Iowa is first to make picks in presidential race, but other states will quickly follow

» How do Iowa's caucuses work? And what about Nebraska?

» Grace: Over hotdishes and cake, Iowans host 2020 presidential contenders

» Biden in Council Bluffs: 'If I’m the nominee, I’m going to beat Donald Trump'

» Sanders’ rise fueling internal fight as some Democrats fear a November wipeout

» 'I'm running a campaign from the heart': Warren seeks a spark in the final sprint to Iowa

» As Iowa caucuses near, Pete Buttigieg woos centrists on Fox News and face to face

» Trump brings fight to Democrats in Iowa, says he's ready for general election

» The delegate game: Math, timing and how to win a nomination

» Nearly 1,300 Iowa Democrats temporarily away from home will still attend caucuses

Top Democratic presidential candidates

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Get Started