The Loveland Garden Club surprised Nebraska Medicine patients and staff with a big bouquet Saturday morning.

Not just the normal flower mix you would purchase at the florist or grocery store but an arrangement so large it stretched across two benches in the circle drive at the Durham Outpatient Center at 44th and Emilie Streets.

It’s Omaha’s version of a flower flash.

“We just saw them doing these things in other cities, and they recently did it in New York City to thank health care workers,’’ said Kara Walters, the garden group’s president. “A couple of us were talking. ‘We are gardeners, we can do this here.’ ’’

Lewis Miller Design is credited with starting the flower flash art or floral street art movement in 2016, calling them a gift to New Yorkers. One of the most recent over-the-top creations popped out of a trash can in Manhattan.

The flower flashes are beautiful and unexpected, Walters said, and her 60-member club embraced the idea of doing one here.

“They are uplifting, they are bright,’’ she said. “We just want to do something nice for the health care workers.’’

The gardeners raided their yards for anything that was blooming − peonies, iris and weigela.

Because of their concerns for social distancing due to the coronavirus, just a few met early Saturday morning to put the display together. They dressed in black as a sign that it wasn’t about them, but instead about putting a smile on the faces of the workers and patients going in and out of the building.

“We are so appreciative of the efforts of this group, and it’s such a beautiful way to say ‘thank you’ for the efforts of everyone at Nebraska Medicine and UNMC,’’ said Taylor Wilson, senior media relations coordinator for Nebraska Medicine. “When our colleagues see this on their way to and from work, it will be a tangible reminder of the great importance of the role they’re playing during this trying time.”

Walters said the display will be up just for a short while before it disappears. The garden club hopes it makes everyone who sees it as happy as it made them to create.

“It’s something nice to do for other people and for ourselves,’’ she said. “It’s just a big thank you bouquet.’’

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Tags

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email