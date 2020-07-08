LINCOLN — Pat Loontjer says she has a “crusader complex” that compels her to act when she sees something that’s wrong.
Loontjer, a 75-year-old grandmother who’s best known as the state’s leading advocate against expanded gambling, has a new crusade — making sure Omaha police know that they’re appreciated.
“Just as a citizen, I feel so bad for the abuse they’re taking right now, having bottles thrown at them and being spit on,” she said. “I wanted to do whatever I could to boost the morale of the Police Department and say, ‘Hang in there; we need you.’ ”
A week ago, she urged her friends to send letters of support to the city’s police precincts. On Monday, she sent tubs of blue flowers and balloons to each of those offices. And now, Loontjer has launched a “Support the Blue Omaha” GoFundMe page to provide $10 gift certificates to each of the city’s 900 police officers.
It’s a small gesture, she said, but it sends a message of gratitude.
“When I see something that’s wrong, I have to speak up. Too many people don’t,” said Loontjer, the executive director of the group Gambling with the Good Life.
She said it was painful watching protesters spit and hurl obscenities and bottles of water at Omaha police during recent disturbances in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. One of those officers was Loontjer’s son, Shawn, an Omaha police detective.
Other efforts to show support for law enforcement are also in the works.
On Saturday, a “Back the Blue” rally is scheduled from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Memorial Park in Omaha. It’s being organized by Bill and Evonne Williams, who coordinated numerous flights taking more than 3,500 veterans to Washington to view war monuments.
“The demonization of all police, many of whom are veterans, is wrong,” Williams said.
Among the scheduled speakers are Gene Haynes, the recently retired principal of Omaha North High School; Capt. Wayne Hudson of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office; and Sgt. Tony Conner, head of the Omaha Police Officers Association, the first black officer to hold that position.
Law enforcement supporters have also been active on social media. Facebook pages titled “Support Lincoln Police” and “Brown and Blue Research Group” have been created in the past month. The latter page was created by lawyers representing Fraternal Order of Police lodges across Nebraska.
