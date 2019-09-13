Friday, a spooky day for the superstitious, will be topped off with a unique lunar happening.
A full moon will coincide with Friday the 13th for the first time since January 2006.
It will be a harvest moon, which is the full moon nearest to the start of fall, according to the Farmers Almanac.
Dr. Vincent Woolf is an associate professor of astronomy and astrophysics at the University of Nebraska Omaha. He doesn’t put much stock in the superstition surrounding Friday falling on the 13th of a month or the lore that a full moon can affect people.
“People tend to look for correlations to things,” Woolf said. “Some do speculate that more time is spent outside at night because of the moon’s brightness.”
The moon does affect tides, Woolf said, but “you can spend your whole life not paying attention to it. Unless you’re a fisherman or witness the tides, you might not even look up and notice.”
For those wanting to look up and notice on Friday, the moon will rise at 7:51 p.m. in Omaha and will set at 6:17 a.m.
The last time the entire United States experienced a full moon on a Friday the 13th was 19 years ago. A nationwide full moon on a Friday the 13th is not expected to happen again until Aug. 13, 2049.
Before it was swallowed by clouds, the super moon looms behind the American and First National Bank flags atop the First National Bank building at 16th and Dodge Streets on Wednesday.
A lunar trifecta: A “super blue blood moon” prior to the total lunar eclipse photographed from Council Bluffs on Wednesday. The photo was taken at 6:43 a.m., just before the total lunar eclipse.
