Light rain in Lincoln turned into a thin layer of ice Thursday night, prompting the Lincoln Police Department to temporarily close at least four bridges.
Lincoln Police Capt. Ryan Dale said injuries occurred, but none were life-threatening. Six or seven wrecks took place on the 27th Street Bridge south of the Cornhusker Highway, Dale said.
Dale said the City of Lincoln recorded 34 accidents Thanksgiving Day and night, which isn't an unusually high number. But most took place on bridges between 6 and 9:30 p.m.
Traffic became far more orderly after snowplows dropped sand or anti-freezing chemicals on Lincoln streets and bridges, he said.
Omaha's 10 busiest intersections
10) 72nd and Grover
9) 108th and Maple
8) 86th Street/Cass Street and Dodge
7) 78th and Dodge
6) 144th and Industrial Road
5) 72nd and Pacific
4) 72nd and Dodge
3) 132nd and L/Industrial Road
2) 120th and L
1) 90th and Dodge
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.