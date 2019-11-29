Light rain in Lincoln turned into a thin layer of ice Thursday night, prompting the Lincoln Police Department to temporarily close at least four bridges.

Lincoln Police Capt. Ryan Dale said injuries occurred, but none were life-threatening. Six or seven wrecks took place on the 27th Street Bridge south of the Cornhusker Highway, Dale said.

Dale said the City of Lincoln recorded 34 accidents Thanksgiving Day and night, which isn't an unusually high number. But most took place on bridges between 6 and 9:30 p.m.

Traffic became far more orderly after snowplows dropped sand or anti-freezing chemicals on Lincoln streets and bridges, he said.

Omaha's 10 busiest intersections

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription