A freeze warning has been issued for Sunday night in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa.
A freeze warning is issued in the spring at the start of the growing season when it is late enough to cause damage to new plants and crops, according to the National Weather Service. A cold air mass dropping down from Canada has sent overnight temperatures plummeting below normal the last few nights, said meteorologist Van Dewald of the National Weather Service in Valley.
"Most of the area north (Interstate 80) in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa is in that warning area," Dewald said. "The forecast for (Sunday night) is for the temperature to dip down to 29 to 32 degrees."
Dewald said there is a frost advisory for southeast Nebraska from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday. A frost advisory is issued when the minimum temperature is forecast to be 33 to 36 degrees on clear and calm nights during the growing season.
"The frost advisory is in effect for around Beatrice to Falls City where the temperatures are expected to fall to 33 or 34 degrees," Dewald said. "The good news is that this should be the last of the cold weather. Warm weather is coming in."
Cloudy and cool weather is anticipated Monday and Tuesday. A few showers will be possible both days, but for the most part the region should remain dry during this period.
"We will see several chances for rain starting Wednesday," Dewald said. "Thursday and Friday thunderstorms are possible."
