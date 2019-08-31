A Fort Calhoun football player was injured during the team’s game against Ashland-Greenwood on Friday night.

Fort Calhoun Junior-Senior High School‘s assistant principal, Nicholas Wemhoff, said in a tweet that the student is “resting comfortably and is going to be fine. Thanks for your support.”

According to a Saunders County dispatcher, the teen was initially transported by Ashland rescue workers standing by at the game in Ashland. The 15-year-old was listed in serious condition when he was transferred to Papillion rescue workers, according to scanner reports.

According to Ashland Fire and Rescue, the boy was transported to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy in Omaha.

Ashland-Greenwood won the game against Fort Calhoun, 37-14. It was first game of the season for both teams.

— Sierra Karst and Jessica Wade

