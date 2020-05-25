An athletic trainer who provided alcohol to Plattsmouth High School students was sentenced in Cass County Court on Thursday to 30 days in jail.
Ashley J. Torske, 27, of Bellevue, was originally charged with four counts of procuring alcohol for a minor. She pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a child under 18, a misdemeanor.
Court records show Torske will begin serving her sentence at the Cass County Jail on June 1. Torske admitted to investigators with the Cass County Sheriff's Office that she had given alcohol to minors in December and then again in January.
Torske worked for an athletic training company, not the Plattsmouth Community Schools. She began work with Plattsmouth students at the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
