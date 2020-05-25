An athletic trainer who provided alcohol to Plattsmouth High School students was sentenced in Cass County Court on Thursday to 30 days in jail. 

Ashley J. Torske, 27, of Bellevue, was originally charged with four counts of procuring alcohol for a minor. She pleaded guilty to contributing to the delinquency of a child under 18, a misdemeanor. 

Court records show Torske will begin serving her sentence at the Cass County Jail on June 1. Torske admitted to investigators with the Cass County Sheriff's Office that she had given alcohol to minors in December and then again in January. 

Torske worked for an athletic training company, not the Plattsmouth Community Schools. She began work with Plattsmouth students at the start of the 2019-2020 school year. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email