Board member Fred Conley pictured following the Metropolitan Community College Board of Governors Meeting on Tuesday, July 26, 2016

LINCOLN — Former Omaha City Council member Fred Conley has announced his candidacy to represent the North Omaha district now represented by State Sen. Ernie Chambers.

Chambers, 82, is barred from running for reelection because of term limits.

Conley, a 72-year-old Democrat, served on the City Council from 1981-1993, when he didn’t seek reelection. Then, in 1997, Conley was defeated in a comeback attempt by Frank Brown.

Since then, Conley has been elected to the Metropolitan Community College board and the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board.

Conley said his priorities will be to protect voting rights, support public education and advocate for free tuition to two-year community colleges.

“I want to continue to be of service for my community,” Conley said.

He joins four other candidates who have filed so far for the District 11 post: Dennis Womack, Terrell McKinney, Teela Mickles and Cornelius Williams.

