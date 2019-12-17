I-480

Vehicles make their way towards Interstate 480 in downtown Omaha as heavy fog greets the area.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Fog that settled overnight in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa was giving way to sunshine Tuesday.

A fog advisory was in place for far southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa Tuesday morning. Visibility early Tuesday was down to a quarter mile in some places, said Brett Albright, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. 

The forecast calls for lots of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the low to mid-30s, and westerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. The remainder of the seven-day forecast looks dry.

"If you're hoping for a brown Christmas, you're probably in luck," Albright said. "We're looking at a slow warming trend developing from a high-pressure system over the next couple of days. It should be dry through Christmas."

Temperatures will continue to rise this week into the mid-40s, with a high Sunday of 50 degrees or even higher, Albright said. Temperatures will be roughly 10-15 degrees above normal.  

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

