Fog that settled overnight in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is expected to give way to sunshine Tuesday, according a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.
"The fog advisory will probably be out of Omaha by 7 (a.m.)," said Brett Albright. "The thickest fog will probably be over the Loess Hills in Iowa."
A fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Visibility early Tuesday was down to a quarter mile in some places, Albright said.
The forecast calls for lots of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 30s, and westerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. The remainder of the seven day forecast still looks dry with a warming trend.
"If you're hoping for a brown Christmas, you're probably in luck," Albright said. "We're looking at a slow warming trend developing from a high pressure system over the next couple of days. It should be dry through Christmas."
Temperatures continue to warm this week into the mid 40s with a high Sunday of 50 degrees or even warmer, Albright said. These temperatures will be roughly 10-15 degrees above normal.
