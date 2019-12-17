I-480

Vehicles make their way towards Interstate 480 in downtown Omaha as heavy fog greets the area.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Fog that settled overnight in eastern Nebraska and western Iowa is expected to give way to sunshine Tuesday, according a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley.

"The fog advisory will probably be out of Omaha by 7 (a.m.)," said Brett Albright. "The thickest fog will probably be over the Loess Hills in Iowa."

A fog advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Visibility early Tuesday was down to a quarter mile in some places, Albright said. 

The forecast calls for lots of sunshine Tuesday with highs in the lower to mid 30s, and westerly winds at 5 to 10 mph. The remainder of the seven day forecast still looks dry with a warming trend.

"If you're hoping for a brown Christmas, you're probably in luck," Albright said. "We're looking at a slow warming trend developing from a high pressure system over the next couple of days. It should be dry through Christmas."

Temperatures continue to warm this week into the mid 40s with a high Sunday of 50 degrees or even warmer, Albright said. These temperatures will be roughly 10-15 degrees above normal.  

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription