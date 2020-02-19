Flurries are forecast into the evening hours in Omaha, but significant accumulation isn't expected.

"It should be fairly light," Katie Gross, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said. "Sometimes it only takes a little bit (to cause traffic problems), so it would be good for people to keep an eye out for slick spots.

City crews have laid down brine on streets to aid with driving.

Another chilly day is forecast for Thursday, she said, and then the weather warms noticeably on Friday and Saturday.

A near perfect Saturday is forecast before the potential for rain and snow returns Sunday, Gross said.

Saturday is forecast to be sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Sunday through Tuesday, which is the extent of the long-range forecast, a daily chance of rain or snow is forecast.

The average high this time of year in Omaha is about 41 degrees, and the average low is about 21 degrees.

