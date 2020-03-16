On this day — March 16, 2019

Omaha stays dry, but just south of the city, Offutt Air Force Base began to flood. More shelters opened to take in evacuees from areas like Fremont and Valley, and floodwaters caused western Douglas County roads to crack and wash away.

  • The National Guard conducts a sandbagging operation at the Lincoln well field that supplies some of the water for Lincoln.
  • Offutt Air Force Base begins to flood, with a portion of the runway underwater. The damage is staggering: 137 base structures are affected, and water reaches 9 feet high in some buildings.
  • Camp Ashland takes on more water from the Platte as a levee near the north end of the property fails. Fifty-one of 62 buildings on the site sustain water damage.
  • A dive team retrieves the body of 80-year-old Betty Hamernik, who was trapped by Loup River floodwaters on March 14.
  • The Peru water treatment plant in southeast Nebraska is shut down after a nearby levee breaches in two spots.
  • As of 3 p.m., emergency management officials say 25 Nebraska towns and cities have had full or partial evacuations.
  • The State Patrol advises Douglas County at 10:08 p.m. that the West Center Road bridge has collapsed. Other roads in western Douglas County near the Elkhorn River are battered by floodwaters and close, including West Dodge Road at 228th Street, West Q Road and West Maple Road.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

