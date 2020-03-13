On this day — March 13, 2019
As a powerful storm descends on the Midwest, a blizzard strikes the Nebraska Panhandle, flood warnings are issued for the eastern part of the state and the State Patrol prepares to help with evacuations in Norfolk.
- The blizzard closes all highways in the Panhandle, and Broken Bow opens a shelter to take people in.
- From March 13 to 23, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reduces to zero its releases from Fort Randall Dam on the Missouri River as runoff fills the reservoir behind Gavins Point Dam farther downstream.
- Officials fly over the Platte River, considering whether to blow up an ice jam there. By afternoon, a 2-mile-long ice jam forms where the Platte and Elkhorn Rivers meet. One week earlier, local residents and officials had sounded the alarm about the threat of ice jams.
- Meanwhile, water overtops the western Sarpy County levee. Water is rising in the Papillion Creek, nearly reaching the banks in some spots.
- Just a little to the southwest, Camp Ashland, the Nebraska National Guard’s training site, begins flooding as the Salt Creek overflows its banks. Slightly farther to the east is the Platte River. About 225 soldiers from Nebraska and other states taking classes at the camp are evacuated.
- In northeastern Nebraska, flooding on the Ponca Creek forces Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch to evacuate two patients.
