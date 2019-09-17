Interstate 29 near Exit 56 in Council Bluffs, shown here in March. Portions of I-29 north and south of the Bluffs and a long stretch of I-29 from Pacific Junction to Rock Port, Missouri, were closed then because of flooding.
As the rain-swollen Missouri River continues to rise, the Iowa Department of Transportation warned drivers that a portion of Interstate 29 north of Council Bluffs, near Honey Creek, is expected to close by Wednesday night.
By Wednesday afternoon or evening, water could be over the roadway, a scenario that forecasters have warned of for the last week because of increased rainfall across parts of the Midwest.
"We don’t expect the flooding to significantly impact travelers on I-29 Wednesday morning, but we are closely monitoring the situation and may have to close I-29 before the afternoon commute," Scott Suhr, a district transportation planner for the Iowa Transportation Department, said in a press release.
Drivers can check current road conditions at 511ia.org.
If I-29 closes, northbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Interstate 80 to the northern part of westbound Interstate 680 and back onto I-29 at Loveland. Southbound traffic will be directed eastbound on the northern part of I-680 to I-80 west to hook back up with I-29 in Council Bluffs.
I-680 could be affected, too, depending on how high the Missouri River rises. National Weather Service meteorologists have said minor to moderate flooding could occur along the Missouri River from Blair south to Rulo.
Officials from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Monday they don’t anticipate more damage to homes and communities from flooding but added that in an abundance of caution, people behind damaged levees need to pay attention to water levels and changing conditions.
The organizers of this Sunday's Heartland Marathon have tweaked the course to account for the possibility of flooding along the Missouri.
Debris indicates the high-water mark left by March flooding in the 55th Wing on artwork inside the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
A set of flood-damaged slides sits on the floor of an office inside the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by flooding in March. The Wing will spend about $9.5 million to turn the old StratCom building into its new headquarters.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover puts on a mask to protect himself from mold during a tour of the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover’s office was in that building. “The black mold just took over,” he said. “It’s hard. Devastating.”
A broken portrait of chief of staff of the Air Force, Gen. David L. Goldfein, lies on the floor of the 55th Security Forces Squadron building, which was ruined in floods that swamped Offutt Air Force Base in March.
Toppled furniture is scattered around a room in the 55th Security Forces Squadron building at Offutt Air Force Base. The March floodwaters invaded buildings, lifted furniture off the ground, then receded, causing the furniture to fall to the ground in a mess.
A stopped clock hangs on a mold-covered wall inside the 55th Wing headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base. The building has been abandoned and will be demolished after floods last March filled it with water 5 feet deep.
Building D, the historic World War II-era Martin Bomber Plant at Offutt Air Force Base. Hundreds of base workers displaced when their buildings flooded in March are now working here.
The building that once housed the 55th Intelligence Support Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base.
Tennant Hall, the former headquarters of the 97th Intelligence Squadron at Offutt Air Force Base, is one of the flood-damaged buildings that is being repaired.
Repair work has already started on Tennant Hall, which will cost $11 million.
Invading animals have eaten the candy left in the 55th Wing chaplain's office.
Shattered glass and other debris litters the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. The building was destroyed by the March flood.
Flags and unit guidons are piled on a desk in the 55th Wing headquarters building at Offutt Air Force Base.
Lt. Col. Chris Conover looks through the flood-damaged office of the 55th Wing historian at Offutt Air Force Base. Conover is leading the flood recovery efforts at Offutt.
A safe that once held classified information sits in a hallway in the 55th Wing headquarters building, which was destroyed by the March flood.
A fallen insignia on the floor of the entryway of the 55th Security Forces Squadron headquarters building. Videmus means "I Observe."
