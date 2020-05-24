Storms spun out a landspout tornado and knocked over a train in south-central Nebraska on Sunday, according to reports to the National Weather Service.

With more rain forecast Monday, the Memorial Day weekend is coming to a soggy end. Flash flood advisories were in effect Sunday into Monday across parts of southern Nebraska and Iowa, northwest Missouri and much of eastern Kansas.

On Sunday, several people reported seeing a landspout near Edgar, Nebraska, according to the weather service. A landspout is a rope-like tornado that forms under a weak storm.

An emergency manager also reported seeing a train off the tracks in nearby Nuckolls County.

The area where both happened is southeast of Hastings.

Rainfall totals varied across Nebraska on Saturday evening into Sunday evening. Generally, half an inch to more than 1 inch fell, with locally higher amounts reported. Selected rainfall totals, in inches, as of 7 p.m. Sunday, and generally for the preceding 24 hours: Broken Bow, 2.47; O’Neill, 2.01; Ainsworth, 1.34; Bellevue/Offutt Air Force Base, 1.22; Nebraska City, 1.12; and Omaha/Eppley Airfield, 0.73.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email