Five residents of the Life Care Center of Elkhorn have died as the long-term care facility struggles to control a coronavirus outbreak that has sickened the seniors who live there and the workers who care for them.
The facility, at 20275 Hopper St. in Omaha, discovered its first coronavirus case on April 27. On May 11, the facility tested 79 residents and found a majority — 52 — tested positive for the virus. Ten have been hospitalized, according to a Wednesday update from the care center.
On Monday, the facility announced the first two deaths, with the first fatality occurring on May 15. Sixty-one residents remain at the facility.
"We immediately separated all residents who are positive into their own area of the building," the facility said in a statement. "We are doing everything we can to provide the best care for residents and to safeguard staff."
Staff are sick, too. Twenty-six staff members, out of 140, have been infected. Fifty-nine tested negative, and 24 are currently out sick.
"We mourn the loss of our residents," the statement said. "We are deeply saddened that despite our best efforts, this deadly outbreak has reached our building. We have been following all guidelines from both federal and state health authorities. Our staff have been vigilant to practice all necessary procedures of infection control."
The center is owned by Life Care Centers of America, a national chain which also owns the facility in Kirkland, Washington, where the first major outbreak of COVID-19 at a long-term care facility occurred in early March.
A spokeswoman from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services confirmed that a team inspected the facility on Monday.
Spokeswoman Leah Bucco-White said employees from the department visited the nursing home "and conducted an inspection based upon information received by the department."
"DHHS is in the process of reviewing the findings," she said.
Michelle Yosick, executive director of the facility, previously said that employees are recovering at home and the facility is large enough that it is not having difficulty with staffing.
As of Monday, there were no current plans to remove or transfer residents from the facility, unless they need more intensive care at the hospital, Yosick said.
The coronavirus has swept through nursing homes across the country and throughout the state, jeopardizing older or sicker residents who are more vulnerable to the virus and complications from it.
Tuesday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said 89 long-term facilities in Nebraska have been affected, with either residents, workers or both testing positive for the virus.
Sixty-two residents in nursing facilities have died, accounting for about half of the state's coronavirus-related deaths, and 380 have contracted COVID-19. On the staff side, 280 employees have tested positive.
Ricketts has said the state will not name specific facilities with outbreaks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.