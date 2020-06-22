A house fire in southwest Omaha caused an estimated $150,000 in damages Sunday and sent a firefighter to the hospital with a heat-related injury.
Firefighters called to the house at 19884 K St. just after 6:45 p.m. reported heavy flames and smoke upon arrival, a spokesman for the Omaha Fire Department said. The fire was declared under control about 7 p.m.
The firefighter and a resident, who reported a minor injury, were taken to Lakeside Hospital. The home, valued at $212,000, sustained $100,000 in damage and another $50,000 in loss of property.
Smoke detectors were present in the home but did not alert the occupants to the fire, the spokesman said. Smoke detectors are available and installed for free by calling 402-444-3560.
Utilities to the house were disconnected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
