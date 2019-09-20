Deandre Hines was someone family and friends could count on.

Need help with the kids? A ride to the store? Someone to talk to?

He was there, said his sister Atiya Olloway on Thursday at a prayer vigil where her brother was slain Sunday.

“He was everybody’s hero,” she said as she sat in a car with their sister, Toni Spencer. “He was like a dad.”

The two sisters and about a dozen others gathered in the cul-de-sac on North 29th Street near Pinkney Street to honor Hines. The 26-year-old was fatally shot in the chest early Sunday. Police responding to a report of a disturbance found him there. His death was the 11th homicide in Omaha in 2019.

Asked for their memories, they talked of his laugh, his love of rap and how he liked to be helpful.

“He was just a good dude, all around the board,” one friend said.

No suspects have been announced.

Anyone with information that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward of $25,000. Tips can be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org.

The prayer walk was organized by Omaha 360, a violence prevention effort affiliated with the Empowerment Network.

Hines leaves behind an 8-year-old son, Deandre Jr., and members of Omaha 360 prayed for young Deandre’s future.

“He loved his son,” Olloway said. “He was just a great person.”

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

