LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts sounded familiar themes in his State of the State speech Wednesday: property tax relief, disaster recovery and economic development.
Here are six takeaways from the speech and the accompanying budget recommendations:
Property tax relief. Ricketts would devote almost all of the state's higher-than-expected tax revenues to property tax relief. Total: $140 million in fiscal year 2020-21, increasing to $205 million in two years. The governor would eliminate the personal property tax exemption to help pay for the broader relief program. Total savings: $14.8 million annually.
Disaster recovery. Nebraska would pay its share of recovery costs for last year's flooding and other weather disasters, plus help the dozen hardest hit counties meet their share of costs. The state also would put aside $3 million for possible emergencies this winter and spring and provide $3.8 million to help repair the collapsed irrigation tunnel that serves Panhandle farmers. Total: $65 million, drawn from the cash reserve fund.
Veterans tax. Military retirees would escape state income taxes on 50% of their military pensions under a bill introduced last year on Ricketts' behalf. The governor is making the proposal, which cleared first-round consideration Monday, one of his priorities. Total: $5.1 million in fiscal year 2020-21, about $13 million annually in later years.
Talent scholarships. Ricketts reintroduced a plan to create 570 new scholarships for university, state college and community college students in high-need fields, such as engineering, health care, rangeland management and computer information systems. Total: $4 million in fiscal year 2020-21, growing to $16 million in three years.
Tax incentives. The governor included the costs of a new business tax incentive program in his budget, saying Nebraska needs to remain competitive with other states. The program would replace the Nebraska Advantage Act, which ends this year. Total: $1.2 million annual operating costs; $25 million over three years in revenue reductions.
Corrections. Ricketts would increase the corrections budget enough to pay for a new salary plan negotiated by the union representing front-line prison workers. The plan provided for raises this month and step increases for workers who stay on the job, in hopes of attracting and keeping more employees. Total: $8 million for the 18 months ending June 30, 2021.
