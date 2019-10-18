...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL THIS EVENING.
* AT 9:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.3 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...NEAR STEADY RIVER LEVELS ARE FORECAST THROUGH TODAY
WITH A SLOW FALL THEREAFTER.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...SOUTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
1 of 5
Ryan Jenkins of Papillion Sanitation helps Charles Eggert move his furniture into a trash compactor. Omaha residents will be able to drop off unwanted household items Saturday at specified sites.
Omaha residents who want to cull old couches, desks and other bulky household items from their basements, garages and apartments no longer need to wait for spring.
The city is holding its first fall cleanup in years, starting this weekend in west Omaha and moving east after. Officials want people to drop off items too large to set out as garbage.
All four weekends of fall cleanup will offer separate sites for dropping off tires and appliances to be recycled, as well as yard waste for people who would like to see it composted.
The effort will cost taxpayers about $150,000. Much of that money pays local trash haulers to collect the items and take them in the landfill. This year’s hauler is Waste Management.
Most of the people directing traffic, explaining what can be tossed and detailing recycling options at 16 sites will be neighborhood volunteers, as happens in the spring.
Omaha residents can take items to any of the sites. But they will have fewer options this fall than the 80 sites the city oversaw for this spring’s more established cleanup period.
Neighborhood associations, the roughly 100 groups that represent different parts of town, expressed less interest in staffing a second cleanup in the same year, city officials said.
The Planning Department, working with Public Works, sent 100 letters to the groups, said Jim Kee, quality control manager for Public Works. They heard back from about 25 of them.
“It’s a little bit colder; they might not want to,” Kee said of neighbors. “People have things going on on the weekend. We’re competing against different interests in the fall.”
Julie Simon, who organizes the spring cleanup for southwest Omaha’s Leawood Southwest Homeowners Association, said her core group of volunteers couldn’t do another cleanup.
Five to seven people from her neighborhood near 168th Street and West Center Road start work each November for the spring cleanup. Organizing recycling vendors takes months.
The group met twice about the proposed fall cleanup and decided that between Nebraska football season and family activities, “it was just too much,” Simon said.
Four neighborhoods not far from hers are hosting drop-off sites from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, including a tire drop-off site at St. Stephen the Martyr Church, near 167th and S Streets.
Some neighborhood groups had asked the city for fall cleanup, said Chris Stratman of Keep Omaha Beautiful, a nonprofit that helps the groups find volunteers and recycling vendors.
Jen Bauer, president of the Aksarben-Elmwood Park Neighborhood Association, said she will be scrambling to find volunteers for Nov. 23, the last weekend of this fall’s cleanup.
She would prefer the city and Keep Omaha Beautiful communicate more with their networks of volunteers and send help. In the early days of the spring cleanup, they did, she said.
Her neighborhood needed 15 volunteers to shuttle people dropping off mattresses, recliners and tubed TVs near the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Baxter Arena this spring.
The commitment, at least for her, runs from about 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and that’s asking a lot of people who aren’t being paid, she said.
“I’m happy to support the city, but I don’t like how it was just thrust upon us,” Bauer said.
Even some neighborhood leaders who support a fall cleanup told the city by email and other correspondence that they would like more flexibility in which weekend to clean up.
But Public Works said it needs to cluster Omaha neighborhoods together geographically to move its haulers and staff more efficiently to the sites that need help.
City officials say they understood the first year of the fall cleanup would have to start small. Kee said people would warm up to the idea over time, as they have in the spring.
“They’re just getting used to having it as an option,” he said. “We’re lucky the Huskers had two bye weeks this year.”
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
1 of 14
Since Omaha's earliest days, six steep hills near present-day 20th Street vexed residents. City leaders knew that if the hills weren't conquered, there would be no development directly west of downtown. So they began a series of projects from the 1880s until 1920 to remove the hills — rather than cut roadways through them. Read more
The “Bootleg Queen” Louise Vinciquerra, seen here in 1923. She had ruthlessly pursued the booze business, serving time in jail, embroiling herself in a murder case, divorcing a violent husband, wedding an ex-Prohibition agent, earning a fortune and going broke, all the while making headlines as the reigning “bootlegging queen” of Nebraska. Read more
There was a time Omaha offered ostrich-drawn wagon rides. The city was host to the Trans-Mississippi & International Exposition, a 184-acre spread on the northern edge of the city near the Missouri River. Read more
Omaha’s first Irish neighborhood, if you can call it a neighborhood, was a hill full of dugout shanties lovingly named Gophertown. In October 1857, a brawl broke out between the people of Gophertown and powerful landowners. Read more
The Cuban missile crisis in 1962 jangled the nerves of Americans everywhere. J. Gordon Roberts, the owner of Roberts Dairy in Omaha, opposed the very thought of nuclear war. It spooked him enough that he had a large fallout shelter built at his company's Elkhorn dairy farm in 1963. Read more
Even if you’ve never seen a silent film, you likely know the image above. Nebraska native Harold Loyd was really up there, clinging to the clock hands so long that at one point during the shoot his right shoulder popped out of its socket. Read more
In 1942, Creighton’s campus became somewhat of a training ground for troops in World War II. As those troops shipped off, football programs across the country shut down, some permanently. Recently found relics from Creighton's final football team tell the story of halfback "TNT Tommy." Read more
In Cold War America, the 'Nebraskit' was the choice snack for nuclear fallout shelters. The state developed a nutrient-dense ration in the form of a biscuit. The Nebraskit used Nebraska-grown wheat and corn and was marketed as having a remarkable shelf life. Read more
In 1863, the muddy little town of Omaha hanged a Kansas legislator convicted of robbing and killing his business partner. It was the young Nebraska Territory’s first legal execution and, according to several historians, a sign that — at least in Omaha — vigilante justice soon would be ending. Read more
Historical Omaha: Ostrich-drawn wagon rides, a 'Bootleg Queen' and Omaha's humble beginnings
1 of 14
Since Omaha's earliest days, six steep hills near present-day 20th Street vexed residents. City leaders knew that if the hills weren't conquered, there would be no development directly west of downtown. So they began a series of projects from the 1880s until 1920 to remove the hills — rather than cut roadways through them. Read more
COURTESY OF ST. MARY MAGDALENE ARCHIVES
The “Bootleg Queen” Louise Vinciquerra, seen here in 1923. She had ruthlessly pursued the booze business, serving time in jail, embroiling herself in a murder case, divorcing a violent husband, wedding an ex-Prohibition agent, earning a fortune and going broke, all the while making headlines as the reigning “bootlegging queen” of Nebraska. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha's humble beginnings started with a ferry landing nearly 170 years ago. Read more
BOSTWICK-FROHARDT COLLECTION/DURHAM MUSEUM
There was a time Omaha offered ostrich-drawn wagon rides. The city was host to the Trans-Mississippi & International Exposition, a 184-acre spread on the northern edge of the city near the Missouri River. Read more
Courtesy of the Omaha Public Library
Omaha’s first Irish neighborhood, if you can call it a neighborhood, was a hill full of dugout shanties lovingly named Gophertown. In October 1857, a brawl broke out between the people of Gophertown and powerful landowners. Read more
MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard Hotel fire was a blazing inferno on a frigid night that claimed the lives of seven Omaha firemen and injured almost three dozen others on Feb. 8 and 9, 1933. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Cuban missile crisis in 1962 jangled the nerves of Americans everywhere. J. Gordon Roberts, the owner of Roberts Dairy in Omaha, opposed the very thought of nuclear war. It spooked him enough that he had a large fallout shelter built at his company's Elkhorn dairy farm in 1963. Read more
Omaha World-Herald
Even if you’ve never seen a silent film, you likely know the image above. Nebraska native Harold Loyd was really up there, clinging to the clock hands so long that at one point during the shoot his right shoulder popped out of its socket. Read more
TURNER ACQUIRED
Not only did Omaha used to have a streetcar system—it once ranked among the largest in the nation. Read more
THE WORLD-HERALD
The Panzar brothers, shown above, were riders on the "orphan trains," the nation's first organized attempt at foster care. Thousands came to the Plains and grew up as Nebraskans.Read more
NEBRASKA STATE HISTORICAL SOCIETY
In 1942, Creighton’s campus became somewhat of a training ground for troops in World War II. As those troops shipped off, football programs across the country shut down, some permanently. Recently found relics from Creighton's final football team tell the story of halfback "TNT Tommy." Read more
RITA NELSEN
A century ago, as the U.S. prepared to enter World War I, soldiers shipped to Omaha to learn an unusual combat skill: how to spy on Germans from hot air balloons. Read more
DOUGLAS COUNTY HISTORICAL SOCIETY
In Cold War America, the 'Nebraskit' was the choice snack for nuclear fallout shelters. The state developed a nutrient-dense ration in the form of a biscuit. The Nebraskit used Nebraska-grown wheat and corn and was marketed as having a remarkable shelf life. Read more
NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMICS
In 1863, the muddy little town of Omaha hanged a Kansas legislator convicted of robbing and killing his business partner. It was the young Nebraska Territory’s first legal execution and, according to several historians, a sign that — at least in Omaha — vigilante justice soon would be ending. Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.