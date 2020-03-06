LINCOLN — With nearly two-thirds of the 2020 legislative session over, the session’s top priority, a major property tax relief proposal, remains stalled.
Whether a heartbeat remains in Legislative Bill 974 depends on whom you ask.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the main architect of the proposal, said she’s still working with school superintendents and education groups to resolve differences that leave the bill three to four votes short of the 33 needed to overcome a filibuster and get it passed.
“We’re not going to leave here with nothing,” Linehan said. “There’s got to be a compromise.”
Toward that end, Linehan said she hopes to have an amended version of the bill ready by Tuesday to breathe new life into the already well-amended proposal to reduce local property taxes via a $520 million infusion of additional state school aid over three years.
But some senators and lobbyists are expressing doubts that school groups — which are unified in their opposition — and Linehan, who chairs the powerful Revenue Committee, can reach more compromises on the high-stakes issue of state aid to K-12 schools. There’s already talk of alternative, “Plan B” ideas to reduce property taxes, such as increasing the existing state property tax credit program.
“We’ve got to find some solution if we continue to be stuck as we are,” said Omaha Sen. John McCollister, who is sponsoring an amendment to boost the state’s property tax credits by another $105 million, to $380 million.
After a week of bickering among senators on lower-shelf issues like appointments to the State Health Board and funds for middle-class housing, one veteran observer said that he wonders whether lawmakers can come together on a property tax plan.
“This Legislature is like walking into a cowboy bar on Saturday night. Everybody’s looking for a fight,” said lobbyist Walt Radcliffe.
Senators interviewed all said they expect some sort of property tax relief to be approved, but whether it will be the revamping of state aid to K-12 education, as envisioned in LB 974, or something else is unclear.
What is clear is that moving the property tax proposal forward will play a huge role on the tenor of the rest of the session, what gets done and doesn’t get done.
Speaker of the Legislature Sen. Jim Scheer has said he won’t schedule debate on another major proposal, an update to the state’s business incentive programs, until the property tax bill moves forward. Also in limbo is a bill to provide state financial help for a $2.6 billion proposal to create a national response center for contagious diseases and natural disasters at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
The property tax relief proposal crafted by Linehan has been on hold since Feb. 20, when lawmakers were unable to advance the proposal from first-round debate after three hours of debate. That is despite several negotiating sessions called by the senator, who helped craft compromises in Congress as an aide to then-U.S. Sen. Chuck Hagel.
A coalition of education groups has expressed doubts that the state will sustain the increased state aid called for by LB 974 in future years. They worry that when finances get tight, the state will cut back on state aid to schools — as has happened more than once in the past — leaving schools short of money and unable to make up the difference.
“I understand the math and why they feel that way,” said Omaha Sen. Steve Lathrop, who was part of a meeting of school groups, Linehan and a group of senators on Friday.
But Lathrop — who has been involved in working out compromises on other legislative logjams in the past — said LB 974 is not at an impasse yet because the parties are still talking.
Kyle Fairbairn, executive director for the association that represents the state’s large school districts, agreed.
“We believe there’s still a way for property tax relief,” Fairbairn said.
Meanwhile, the school groups have suggested some other alternatives to LB 974, such as increasing the amount of income taxes collected from each district that gets returned for school support or raising the level of state reimbursement for special education. And there’s always the option of ditching the complicated changes in state aid and spending lids and simply adding more to the property tax credits.
Linehan said she won’t support an increase in the property tax credits. The state has been steadily increasing those credits, she said, and it hasn’t worked to reduce property taxes. She’s not interested in increasing special education reimbursement either, saying that additional state dollars need to be accompanied by limits to ensure the money translates into property tax relief.
As for LB 974, much depends on what the school groups propose , the senator said.
She said she’s already looking to change the limits called for in the bill. Under the current version of the bill, they are to be based on increases in the consumer price index , which education groups hated, arguing that the CPI bears no relation to their increases in personnel costs. Now Linehan is talking about limits based on a specific percentage.
“The harder question is, what is that number?” she said.
Jack Moles, executive director for the Nebraska Rural Community Schools Association, which represents the state’s small school districts, said it’s hard for his schools to oppose LB 974 because it would — for the first time — provide “foundation aid” for every student.
Right now, most small schools get little state aid. That would change under LB 974, with schools getting an estimated $743 per student in state foundation aid the first year, rising to $2,416 per student by the third year.
But Moles said the combination of tax levy limits, tighter budget limitations and the reduction in valuation of land subject to property taxes leads to worries about less revenue to pay the bills.
There are still 24 days left in the 2020 session, so there’s still plenty of time to amend LB 974 and give it the necessary three rounds of debate. But the pressure to do something about property taxes — and look at alternatives — increases as the session bears on.
Scheer, the legislative speaker, said that he still sees a path forward for property tax relief, but it will take some work.
“Something that is this big of a deal, you’re not going to take away everyone’s fears,” he said.
