A 34-year-old Exeter, Nebraska, man suffered injuries to his chest, arms and hands after a firework exploded in his hands at Branched Oak Recreation Area near Raymond Friday.

The man was in serious but stable condition as of Saturday, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Around 10:20 p.m. Friday, the man attempted to discharge a mortar-style firework while holding it near his chest, the Game and Parks Commission said in a press release. 

The man was taken to Bryan Medical Center west campus in Lincoln by rescue squad. The incident is under investigation.

Independence Fireworks Spectacular at Werner Park 2020

wbauer@owh.com, 402-444-1069

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email