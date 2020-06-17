Nebraska's wounded Democratic Senate nominee dug in Wednesday like one of Joe Exotic's caged tigers.
Chris Janicek, 56, who owns Cupcake Omaha, said he plans to stay in the race and challenge U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., in the general election in November.
Janicek's own party is calling on him to leave, and Nebraska Republicans, who have taunted him for months as "The Cupcake King of Omaha," are piling on.
His campaign said he will not heed calls to quit. Janicek has come under fire for sending sexually explicit texts to campaign staffers.
"There has been no change," said Scott Howitt of the Janicek campaign. "He apologized."
The two Democrats who finished closest to Janicek in Nebraska's May 12 Senate primary — community organizer Angie Philips and mental health practitioner Alisha Shelton — sharpened their calls for him to quit during a joint news conference Wednesday in downtown Omaha.
They called it "a demand."
Shelton, who wants to take Janicek's place on the ballot, asked Democrats to call, write or email the Janicek campaign. Philips called for protests and boycotts of Janicek's business.
Howitt said Janicek is expecting protests at his business locations downtown and central Omaha, but said he's more concerned with the angry callers who are threatening Janicek and his campaign staff.
Shelton and Philips said Janicek needs to do the right thing and quit so Nebraska Democrats can rally around Shelton's candidacy. Shelton said she is ready and willing to run, and Philips, who finished ahead of her in May, endorsed her bid during the press conference.
Democrats could put Shelton's name on the ballot if Janicek resigns by Sept. 1. If he doesn't, Shelton would be ineligible to file as a write-in candidate because she lost in the May primary.
Philips, citing the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, said Shelton, who is black, is the right person at the right moment to help bring Nebraskans together.
"I believe Chris Janicek will do the right thing and step down," Shelton said. "He will realize the mistake he's made."
The Nebraska Democratic Party withdrew its support of Janicek on Tuesday after he rebuffed their quiet push for him to quit the race.
Last week, the party received a complaint about Janicek from a now-former staffer, a woman. Janicek sent text messages on June 4 to at least five staffers, including the female staffer.
Janicek's texts suggested finding multiple sexual partners for the female staffer and raised the possibility of paying them. Janicek also went into graphic detail about possible sex acts.
Shelton said she didn't know how someone could joke about such "horrible things." Philips said Janicek's text messages "enraged me."
Both said an apology isn't good enough. Quitting the race would be a start, they said, adding that Janicek needs to do something more to make things right.
This echoed a call Wednesday by the Douglas County Republican Party. The Republicans called on Janicek to publicly apologize and donate to a women's shelter.
“These text messages are not just inappropriate, they are disgusting," said Theresa Thibodeau, county GOP chairwoman.
Janicek said Monday that his texts did not come out of the blue, that his messages reflected the tone of an earlier office conversation he overheard. A lawyer for the female staffer said no such conversation involving her occurred.
He said to CNN on Monday: "I'm an openly gay man running for Senate against Ben Sasse, so it wasn't sexual harassment."
Local Democrats guffawed at those comments on social media, criticizing the idea that a gay man could not sexually harass a woman. Janicek's campaign said his comments were misconstrued and that he never meant to connect being gay with who could be sexually harassed.
Several unions also were weighing Wednesday how to handle Janicek's candidacy.
The state AFL-CIO, which endorsed him in the primary, plans to meet Saturday and decide its fall endorsements. A local union, Service Employees International Union Local 226, rescinded its endorsement of Janicek Tuesday evening in a Facebook post.
The union representing Nebraska's teachers, the Nebraska State Education Association, said Wednesday that it would not let Janicek participate in its endorsement interviews.
Jane Kleeb, chairwoman of the state Democratic Party, said Janicek's texts show a serious lack of judgment and that he should resign and let the party move on.
Said Shelton: "This was a deal breaker."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.