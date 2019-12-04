LINCOLN — An immigration and criminal defense lawyer from Elkhorn has announced her candidacy for the District 39 seat in the Nebraska Legislature now held by State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan.

Allison Heimes, a 29-year-old registered Democrat, once worked as an intern for former Omaha Mayor Jim Suttle and volunteers with the Kim Foundation, which raises awareness about mental illness and suicide prevention.

“I’m tired of constituents feeling ignored by their representatives,” she said. “I hope to be as open as possible in my campaign, and I can’t wait to hear and listen to voters’ ideas.”

Heimes, a married mother of two, was born in Omaha and graduated from Lincoln Southeast High School. She earned a political science degree from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, and a law degree and master's degree in governmental organization and leadership at Creighton University. 

Linehan, a prominent Republican, announced earlier this fall that she would seek reelection. 

