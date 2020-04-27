Like everything else, school bond elections May 12 for two metro area districts will occur in the shadow of the pandemic.
Even the relatively modest proposals that voters will decide in the Millard Public Schools and Springfield Platteview Community Schools are no longer a sure thing in light of the economic chaos.
Millard’s $125 million bond issue
The Millard school board president, Linda Poole, said officials are sticking to their forecast that passage of their $125 million bond issue will require at most a one-cent increase in the property tax levy.
That would mean a $20 annual hike for a $200,000 house.
Poole said that if voters approve it, officials will keep an eye on the financial picture to adjust the timetable for using the bonds if necessary.
“We can monitor the situation our communities are in,” Poole said.
The proposed projects list has been in planning for more than a year, and the projects are “needs not wants,” she said.
Despite the economic uncertainty, the Nebraska Taxpayers for Freedom confirmed last week that the watchdog group is still backing the bond issue — a rare step for the group.
It has called the projects practical and necessary.
Doug Kagan, the group's founder, said that even before COVID-19 arrived on the scene, district officials assured him that if the economy were to slide, the projects could be spaced out over time to reduce the financial impact on taxpayers.
Kagan said he wonders, though, if the economic situation will hurt its passage.
Millard’s bond issue doesn’t include new schools, focusing rather on maintenance and renovation.
Officials say the expenditures would be spread across the district’s buildings, but four schools are targeted for multimillion-dollar upgrades.
The district would spend $53.4 million on major renovations, $45.5 million on summer maintenance projects, $9 million on safety and security, and the rest on energy-efficiency projects and replacing furniture and capital equipment.
The most costly project would be $14.5 million in renovation and repairs at Central Middle School. The school built in 1960 would get a major overhaul: everything from windows, flooring and cabinets to lighting and heating systems.
Two elementary schools built in 1964, Cody and Norris, would see renovations and repairs of $8 million and $6.8 million, respectively.
Millard South High School would get a more secure vestibule-type entrance, similar to the one at Millard North, as part of $7.3 million in repairs and renovations.
In all, 22 schools would see improvements of at least $750,000 each.
Millard voters last approved a bond issue in 2013. That one totaled $79.9 million, more than a third of which was spent on improving school security.
More recently, Millard voters in November 2017 authorized the school board to exceed the state’s property tax levy limit for general fund expenditures.
Springfield Platteview’s $28.5 million bond issue
Springfield Platteview Superintendent Brett Richards said it’s been hard to get the word out about his district’s bond issue.
The usual ways — forums and community meetings — are limited by the coronavirus restrictions on gatherings.
District officials are looking to build a new elementary school in Springfield and add on to an existing one.
Richards said his district’s proposed $28.5 million bond issue, if passed, would not require a property tax levy increase. He points to significant valuation gains from new businesses in the southern Sarpy County district, particularly along the Highway 50 corridor.
But he still isn’t sure voters will approve it.
It’s tough, he said, to get a bond issue passed in the district, and Richards expects a close vote.
Spurred by growth, the district is looking to build a bigger Springfield Elementary School to replace the existing one. The new one would be built on 10 acres in the Springfield Pines housing development.
The old school, officials say, is outdated and short on classroom space, has no fire sprinklers or storm shelter, and costs too much to renovate. Its kitchen is not made for cooking and serving, they say.
The bond issue would also pay for additions to Westmont Elementary School, which officials say has some of the same challenges as Springfield Elementary. The classrooms and library were renovated a few years ago. The district wants to finish up the renovations and add a gym and a kitchen space.
Each elementary school will get a more secure entrance and a storm shelter.
Richards said that if the bond issue passes, he’d like to get started on construction in the fall, with a goal of opening both by 2022.
