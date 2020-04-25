We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Vivian Landis was the only student on the video conference with her journalism teacher last week.

She was the only one the previous week, too, but that call was interrupted by Wi-Fi issues.

Physical schools are closed, but Landis is still showing up virtually. She spends one to three hours a day on school work.

"I just think it's good for me to stay caught up so I'm not behind next year," she said. "All of my teachers are encouraging me to stay caught up."

The freshman at Omaha North High School wishes the work was graded, but she knows it wouldn't be fair when not everyone is doing the work.

Some choose not to participate. Others don't have Internet access.

"It's a choice for some people, and it's definitely not for others," she said.

A month into the school shutdown, a consensus has emerged among Nebraska parents, teachers and students: Distance learning is a far cry from classroom learning.

While some kids are thriving online, many others are foundering, fueling parents' frustration and raising concerns that some students, particularly disadvantaged ones, will end the year with a learning gap.

Several districts report as many as 20% of students are not engaged in their lessons.

As of last week, some metro Omaha teachers were still having trouble contacting some students and their families, despite repeated phone calls, emails and texts.

Other problems range from spotty or nonexistent Wi-Fi to computer hardware issues, finicky learning apps, disengaged parents and unmotivated kids. Nearly all districts are being lenient on grading, some freezing grades at the end of the third quarter, finishing the year pass-fail or not grading at all.

One lesson is abundantly clear. Despite all the sci fi, whiz-bang technology these days, you can't replace a flesh-and-blood teacher with a silicon chip.

Nickie Landis, Vivian's mom, has the freshman and two college students all trying to do online learning at the same time.

The family has Wi-Fi but the service cuts in and out.

Vivian Landis was issued a laptop by her high school but the camera is disabled so she has to use her phone to do video conferences with teachers and fellow students.

Vivian has stayed involved with her classes, but her mom wonders how much motivation seniors would have to complete the work.

During their weekly shopping trip, Nickie Landis said she's seen high school students working. She wonders how many students have to support their families right now, or just don't have the technology to participate in lessons.

"There's not a level playing field right now," Landis said.

Laura Myslinski, a dental assistant furloughed for five weeks and waiting on an unemployment check, said she's doing the best she can to keep her daughter, Poppy, engaged.

Myslinski and Poppy, 6, live in Gold Coast Square Apartments and Townhomes. The apartments are across the street from Papillion La Vista Community Schools' Carriage Hill Elementary, the high-poverty school where Poppy attended kindergarten this school year.

Poppy's been doing lessons on her mom's phone.

Although district officials say the app Seesaw is popular, neither mom nor daughter are thrilled with it.

"Seesaw's soooo haaard," Poppy said.

Mom said the lessons are too advanced for kindergarten, and it's hard to navigate on her phone. She installed it in the phone because she wasn't sure it could be loaded on their computer.

One assignment, mom said, required entering the word cat in a box on the small screen.

"I don't have a little stylus pad, so you try to use your finger, and trying to zoom in. It's just a nightmare."

When school was in session, every Wednesday Poppy would bring home a folder full of papers, all the work she'd done in school. The workload now is "drastically reduced," Myslinski said.

Poppy doesn't hesitate when asked whether there's more work at home or in the classroom.

"More work when I'm in school, because I have to do lots and lots and lots of work, like coloring, and like keeping in the lines, and like math problems, and lots of hard stuff I barely can do," she said.

Her mom said it's challenging keeping the learning going at home. Poppy's brother Cameron is 20 months old.

"Sometimes it's kind of hard trying to be structured especially because the little guy's here. And sometimes she doesn't even want to do anything. It's like, fighting to convince her we have to do the assignments."

Across the state, the less-than-ideal situation is likely to leave children with learning gaps, according to educators interviewed by The World-Herald.

Students in Omaha Public Schools, the state's largest system with students of all abilities, multiple languages and deep poverty, could be most vulnerable.

The disruption of school could exacerbate the achievement gap between disadvantaged and more affluent students as the neediest students are cut off from the teachers and safe classrooms where they learn best, experts said.

More affluent students, because of their resources, access to technology and supportive parents, may weather the disruption better, they say.

Regardless of income or supports, however, all students — in fact, all across the nation — will likely face learning gaps.

Leaders expressed optimism that students can catch up — as long as major disruptions don't persist into the fall.

How big the gaps will be, though, is hard to gauge, given the unprecedented size and scope of the disruption this spring, according to Guy Trainin, chair of the department of Teaching, Learning and Teacher Education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Past disruptions were always local and not universal, he said.

Research suggests that the shift to remote learning will impact students differently, depending on their circumstances, he said.

Family stressors like unemployment, bills and health issues disrupt learning and make it difficult for parents and family members to support their children, he said.

Studies of summer reading loss show that students react very differently depending on the level of risk in their lives, he said. Upper middle class students show up after summer break as better readers, while students from disadvantaged circumstances slide back, he said.

Special education students are particularly vulnerable to sliding backward if they lose their supports, he said.

Students who experience family stress, come from abusive homes, have immigrant parents with limited English or have no access to technology may very well slide back, he said.

Summer, meantime, is a critical time for students to catch up, Trainin said. But right now, state officials expect summer school to look differently than usual across the state — possibly no gatherings, but instead more distance learning.

Trainin said that students who need to catch up would benefit most from in-person teaching, as opposed to more distance learning.

"If it is remote, it is better than the alternative, but it will be very challenging again, even more so to disadvantaged students," he said.

He said that even though kids are losing about 30 to 40 days of quality classroom instruction, catching them up won't necessarily take that long if the effort is focused.

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said he's convinced students can bounce back.

But he said students who already struggle are at higher risk.

The disrupted learning could "stack deficits on top of deficits," he said.

Schools districts with one-to-one computer policies report having an easier but not necessarily a smooth transition to distance learning. Kids in those schools were already familiar with receiving assignments and completing work online.

Some OPS schools, but not all, had one-to-one computer arrangements prior to the shutdown. According to OPS spokesman Jeremy Maskel, some form of one-to-one computer use was in place at six middle schools as well as Burke, North and Northwest high schools — at Northwest 12th-graders had them.

One-to-one practices varied at the schools, he said. At some schools, students checked out the same computer during homeroom for the entire school day, then checked it back in at the end of the day, Maskel said. At others, devices were taken home.

Several principals told The World-Herald that one of their biggest and earliest challenges was figuring out if their students had Internet access and devices.

At Adams Elementary School in OPS, Principal Mark Kelln said some families had one computer for two or three kids. Some parents needed the computers for work.

Kelln said teachers were then able to tailor students' instruction — plans for online access and plans that rely on physical materials students have at home.

But that means teachers can only see the work done on paper if students take a photo of it and email it back —Kelln said that does happen.

OPS' Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School Principal Anthony Clark-Kaczmarek said Internet service proved so vital he views it as a utility — like water or electricity.

Buffett's one-to-one system made things easier, Clark-Kaczmarek said.

At the start of the school year, students are issued HP Stream laptops, and they use them all year.

Since the school closed, most students are now engaged in distance learning, he said.

A week ago, however, teachers had still not been able to make contact with 29 of the school's 1,133 students or their parents, he said.

Teachers were working to shrink that list, he said.

OPS Howard Kennedy Elementary School Principal Tony Gunter said his staff was able to reach 100% of students at the beginning of remote learning but that's since dropped to 95%.

Maskel said the district is monitoring engagement but is not keeping a typical attendance file because officials want students to be able to access the material at any time and respond to teachers.

OPS students' grades were frozen at the end of third quarter, but secondary students could complete or redo work turned in before spring break to improve final grades.

Teachers who spoke to The World-Herald on the condition they not be named said actual participation among their students is low. They can tell some students are looking at the material, but they aren't doing it.

Clark-Kaczmarek is confident the gaps in individual learning can be closed.

"No question in my mind that we will be able to get them back on track," he said.

Kelln, the Adams principal, said some students are engaged but the opposite is also true. He said schools will have to figure out where their students are in the fall.

"We're all in the same boat," Adams said of a potential learning gap.

Clark-Kaczmarek said teachers have had to pivot "on a dime" from traditional learning to distance learning, while dealing with what everyone else is facing: family members losing jobs, their own children's schools closing, and the rest.

While students are losing out on book learning, they're still getting an education — the kind that comes from adversity, he said.

In the Nebraska Panhandle, educators in Gering Public Schools are seeing student engagement ranging from 75% to 90% in junior high and high school, Superintendent Bob Hastings said.

His district froze grades at the end of the third quarter. Students who work hard can improve their grades, but they won't go down because of the crisis — though a few incompletes are possible, he said.

Their high school had a one-to-one computer policy, but staff had to distribute school computers for the junior high kids, he said.

Elementary school kids are receiving lessons by mail.

Hastings said his district has moved summer school later in the summer, hoping it can serve as a kind of jump start for the school year.

One takeaway from the experience has been the limitations of distance learning, Hastings said.

"There is nothing in education that can replace the human-to-human contact piece," he said.

Vivian Landis is glad COVID-19 didn't hit earlier in the school year. Even though students are missing the fourth quarter of school, it would've been worse if schools were closed earlier in the year.

She's hopeful that everyone can return in the fall, and those who couldn't do the work aren't too behind.

"And we can get beyond this roadblock."

