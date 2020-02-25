College isn’t for everyone, but it can be for tree lovers.

Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln can declare a new regional and community forestry major this fall.

Students majoring in the program can specialize in urban forestry management and arboriculture.

They will learn about tree management in rural and urban landscapes, dive deeper into tree biological systems and address natural resource challenges, such as the emerald ash borer and climate change, said Eric North, assistant professor of practice with the School of Natural Resources.

The new bachelor’s degree, which will be a part of the College of Agricultural Science and Natural Resources, was approved with the unanimous vote by the Nebraska Coordinating Commission for Post-Secondary Education.

Students will get to climb trees and call themselves “Tree Huskers,” he said.

Before Nebraska became the state for “Cornhuskers,” he said it was known as the Tree Planter State.

The old name reflected the early efforts of pioneers to plant millions of trees.

“By calling themselves ‘Tree Huskers,’ they are contributing to the history of Nebraska and its agricultural system,” he said.

North has led the program’s development since he was hired in 2017.

He’s also developed the urban forestry minor program, which was made available in fall 2019. Students with that minor have accepted internships and full-time positions in organizations such as the Nebraska Forest Service and Arbor Day Foundation, he said.

North said he hopes the new major will continue preparing students for post-graduation jobs in the natural resources field.

Fifteen students are enrolled in the minor program this semester. Students can also use the minor courses they have taken to complete some of the new major’s requirements, North said.

Alaina Kapla, of Aurora, Illinois, will finish her urban forestry minor when she graduates in May. The senior environmental sciences major said she wished she had an opportunity to complete the new major.

She said the minor still guided her to find a career that aligns with her interest. Kapla, who is the president of UNL Forestry Club, will be a plant health care specialist in Minnesota after graduation.

Because many people, especially in urban settings, overlook the benefits of trees, the program serves as a reminder of why trees are environmentally important to the community, she said.

Trees store carbon, contribute to soil stability and help with water management, she said. They also help prevent more flooding because they slow down the movement of water.

“Even though we’re a grassland state, it’s important for us to have trees here,” Kapla said.

