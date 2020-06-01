We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The Westside Community Schools are planning an in-person graduation on the high school football field.

The plan calls for honoring graduates July 18 in groups of about 60 to 80 students at a time and limiting each graduate to four guests.

The district in Omaha is among the first in the metro area to reveal a detailed plan for a live graduation ceremony during the pandemic.

Many metro area districts have reserved local arenas for late summer, but it’s not clear yet what those ceremonies might look like. Most have already broadcast virtual graduation ceremonies — essentially videos featuring speakers and the reading of the graduates’ names with their photos.

District spokesperson Brandi Paul said the plan has been developed in consultation with local health officials and the Nebraska Department of Education.

“We are hopeful that if we do it with this kind of broken-apart, seven mini graduations, if you will, we can still have social distancing, we can still have a memorable event for our kids, but we can do it safely,” Paul said.

Graduates will be spread apart on the football field to ensure that social distancing takes place. The guests will also be spread out at least 10 feet apart in the stadium bleachers.

All graduates and spectators will have access to hand sanitizer stations when entering the stadium.

As it stands, the plan is to encourage masks. But in a note to parents, officials said “we reserve the right to require masks based on developing guidelines.”

Paul said the district will have to take into account warm July weather when deciding the rules on masks.

The bleachers will be wiped down by district custodial staff between graduation sessions. Each session will last about 40 minutes.

“We are not handing them their diplomas, so we’ll have no chance to get a germ on the diploma that would then be transferred to the graduate or vice versa,” Paul said. “They’re going to pick them up themselves at a station as they go out.”

No food, handshakes or hugs will be allowed. Families will be asked to leave the stadium after each graduation session.

A virtual graduation ceremony will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on the same night, after all the in-person ceremonies are completed.

The video presentation will include all graduates, speeches, and music that would have been part of a traditional graduation.

The production will also be available to view online, and the district will provide each graduate/family with a DVD copy.