It was a few seconds.

And from the window of a car.

But Friday afternoon, teachers and staff from Bellevue’s LeMay Elementary School saw their students in person.

The parade of about 30 cars lined up in the parking lot of the school at 2726 Kennedy Blvd.

“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge blared from speakers in the back of Principal Andy Miller’s truck.

Quentin Menyweather, son of school psychologist Lynsdy Rinehart, donned an owl head — the owl is the school’s mascot — and poked out of the sunroof.

The sign outside the school read: “If plan A didn’t work the alphabet has 25 more letters. Be flexible.”

The coronavirus outbreak has closed schools all across Nebraska. It has put literal and social distance between students, teachers and staff.

Miller, the LeMay principal, said education is important, but for school staff, the well-being of students trumps everything else.

“Are they eating?” Miller said. “Are they scared?”

Hoping to connect with students from a safe distance, schools across the country have organized these car parades. Schools in Bellevue, Papillion, Omaha, Millard, Elkhorn and Council Bluffs have participated.

LeMay’s parade slowly looped through the neighborhoods surrounding the school that serve as housing for Offutt Air Force Base families.

Students stood on sidewalks, in their driveways or feet apart from each other in the park across the street from the school.

“Hi, I miss you so much,” one teacher yelled to Brandi Udell and her three kids.

“We miss you, too,” they yelled back.

“I miss you,” one girl yelled to her friend in another car. “I’m so bored.”

Michelle Pridell, who is the Offutt school liaison officer, stood with large cardboard cutouts of the “Star Wars” characters Rey and BB-8 and a sign that read, “Battling COVID-19 the Phantom Menace.”

How often does the former elementary school teacher think about these students?

“Constantly,” Pridell said.

The Westside Community Schools’ Westgate Elementary School appears to be one of the first schools in the metro area to have hosted a car parade. Several of the district’s elementary schools have followed suit or have plans to do it.

Westgate Principal Amanda Moon said several teachers got the idea after seeing it on Facebook. The school held their parade Monday.

It was a powerful day, Moon said. Her teachers said they would do it every week if they could.

Tears were shed, Moon said. Teachers cried. Students cried.

Homemade signs carried the school’s slogan, “We can, we will.”

“We can and we will come out of this situation stronger in the end,” Moon said.

Until then, the students and teachers have car parades. And homemade signs that on Friday had one consistent message: “I miss you.”