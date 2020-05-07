LINCOLN — State Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt will offer a look at the coming school year Thursday during Gov. Pete Ricketts' daily coronavirus briefing.

The commissioner is expected to talk about plans for the fall semester. Ricketts ordered all K-12 school buildings to be closed to students through the end of the current school year. 

The briefing comes as Nebraska recorded yet more jobless claims tied to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The number of first-time unemployment filings last week was down from the prior week but still eight times the pre-pandemic level.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases continues to rise. State officials reported 6,771 cases and 86 deaths as of Wednesday evening. The proportion of tests that come back positive also has increased, hitting 17.9% as of Wednesday.

paul.hammel@owh.com 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system.

Martha Stoddard keeps legislators honest from The World-Herald's Lincoln bureau, where she covers news from the State Capitol. Follow her on Twitter @StoddardOWH. Phone: 402-473-9583.

