The Westside Community Schools will hold a caucus Feb. 4 to select up to four candidates for two spots on the school board.
The four candidates will be placed on the ballot for the May 12 statewide primary election. The two people receiving the most votes will be elected to the six-member school board.
The two positions have six-year terms beginning on June 1. The seats are held by Beth Morrissette and Dana Blakely.
Registered voters who live within the district’s boundaries should submit a written letter of intent to run no later than 4 p.m. Dec. 19 to the superintendent’s office, ABC Building, 909 S. 76th St., Omaha, NE 68114.
The district said in a press release that the letter should include the candidate’s full legal name, address and status as a registered voter.
On caucus day, voters can either vote during the day at Westside High School, 8701 Pacific St., from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., or they can vote after the candidates have spoken at 7 p.m.
On caucus day, voter sign-in begins at 6 p.m. At the caucus, votes can be cast only after all candidates have given their speeches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.