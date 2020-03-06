There’s a right way and a wrong way to butter a dinner roll.
Melanie Krings knows the right way.
And now about 200 freshmen and sophomores at Mercy High School in Omaha know, too.
Krings, director of the executive MBA program at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, this week taught the girls a crash course in etiquette — everything from wardrobe do’s and don’ts and proper handshake technique to how to hold your fork at a fancy dinner party.
Officials at the Catholic school brought Krings in to provide some polishing tips as the students get closer to their first formal job interviews and eventual entry into the adult world.
Etiquette is not so much about a rigid code of manners, Krings said, but about how people’s lives interact with one another.
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
Society expects people to act professionally, Krings said, and when they don’t, people notice.
It takes only a few seconds to make a first impression, she said, and it’s hard to roll back a bad one.
“My whole focus is understanding all of the rules and guidelines that go along with etiquette, what society expects of us when we’re out in the professional world,” Krings said.
If people understand, she said, they can focus on the most important thing, which she said is building really strong, deep relationships.
Some of her tips:
- When you’re invited to an event that requires an RSVP, do it. And don’t wait. The person planning the event needs a head count to plan food and seating.
- Dress professionally and appropriately. It’s always better to overdress than underdress.
- If you arrive on time, you’re late. Try to arrive 5 or 10 minutes early.
- The name tag, if you’re given one, goes on the right side of your chest.
- In an interview, don’t take a chance your phone will ring or buzz. Leave it in the car. And during dinner, don’t answer your phone at the table.
- Come prepared to a social event with questions to use as a conversation starter. But avoid talking politics.
- Scrub and update your social media. Make sure it’s something you’re proud of, because once it’s out there, it’s there forever.
Krings taught the students how to give a proper handshake, thumbs up, with eye contact and smiling.
The kids then practiced shaking hands with one another.
Krings told The World-Herald she doesn’t think society has necessarily gotten worse at etiquette. Families still pass it on.
But she said society has changed — for instance, when it comes to business attire.
“If your jacket doesn’t match your pants or your skirt, technically it’s not business professional,” she said. “However, society has changed so much that I don’t even think anyone knows that’s a thing anymore.”
She advises students to always keep their clothes clean and pressed, and err on the side of dressing more conservatively.
“You can still wear color in jewelry and ties and things that show off a little bit of personality, as long as you are well-groomed and you’re hitting some of those basics of being clean and well- pressed,” she said. “You’re still going to be able to give off that air of professionalism.”
She strongly urges students to put the phones away whenever they are at an event or sitting across the table or couch from someone.
“Your social media, your sports scores, your games,” she said. “Those will all be there when you’re done. Focus on the people in front of you. Be present and in the moment. If your face is buried in your phone, you can’t do that.”
The highlight of her presentation was a mock formal dinner party set up on the gymnasium floor.
Sister Delores Hannon, school president, portrayed a bad-mannered dinner guest, playing with her cutlery, talking on her cellphone and tying her napkin around her neck like a bandana.
Krings walked the kids through where to put their napkin (on their lap), where to put a purse (under the table at your feet) and what to do if you drop food (alert the wait staff but don’t pick it up).
She also explained how to hold silverware “so we don’t look like cavemen shoveling food into our mouths,” she said.
When it comes to buttering dinner rolls, she said, the proper approach is to break off a small piece, butter it and eat it.
Mercy freshman Ellie Geist said she’s not sure she understood all the complicated dinner-table etiquette.
“I’m not very used to the fancy dinner etiquette, so it was kind of confusing,” she said. “Hopefully, I picked up on some of it.”
Geist said Krings’ advice on how to introduce oneself and have good conversations, especially with adults and the importance of sounding professional, should be useful in the future.
Sophomore Abby Wessling said her takeaway was the importance of coming prepared with conversation topics to break the ice.
“I’m not the most eloquent conversationalist, so it’s super helpful to think about that beforehand,” she said.
Wessling said the presentation backed up what her parents have been telling her: “It confirmed what I’ve been learning as I’ve been growing up.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.