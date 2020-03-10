Voters in the Bennington Public Schools approved a $72 million bond issue Tuesday that will build a fifth elementary school and second middle school.
The final, unofficial vote count showed the measure passing 58% to 42%.
Supporters had pitched the bond issue as essential to keeping up with community growth.
Superintendent Terry Haack thanked the community and expressed his appreciation for the members of the committee who advocated for passage.
“It’s gratifying to be part of a community that values the youth and the education that’s necessary for the youth to succeed in today’s world,” Haack said.
Haack said the district can now get moving on the two schools. The district is aiming to open them in 2022.
The schools will be built on land at the southwest corner of 168th Street and Military Road.
The bond issue will also pay for improvements districtwide, including to the high school softball and football stadiums and middle school track.
It will buy land for a second high school as well.
Enrollment growth has been accelerating in Bennington. The district’s K-12 enrollment is about 3,200 and rising.
Haack said kindergarten projections suggest that it will continue.
Based on enrollment history, the district should have about 340 students entering kindergarten next August, he said.
A week before kindergarten roundup, officials have already confirmed 330-plus, he said.
“In a growing community, you’re going to get another 10% on top of that, historically,” he said. “So we’re looking at a kindergarten class that’s probably going to exceed what we expect.”
The district has been averaging 11% valuation growth the past five years.
At that pace, the bond issue won’t trigger a levy increase, officials said.
