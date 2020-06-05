Nebraska Masks for Medicine (copy)

Prototypes of the masks that Nebraska Masks for Medicine made for Methodist Health System personnel.

A local mask-making group is seeking the public’s help sewing the masks needed for Omaha schools to resume classes this fall.

Nebraska Masks for Medicine is assembling kits for 40,000 to 45,000 masks, said Carol Wang, executive director of the Metro Omaha Medical Society.

Now the group needs volunteers to sew the masks.

Those interested can learn more by visiting Nebraska Masks for Medicine on Facebook or by calling 402-393-1415.

The kits include everything needed to make 45 masks: elastic, material, string and pattern. Patterns will come in two sizes, large for adults and small for children.

The completed masks will be provided to the Omaha Public Schools through the summer meal program, the Omaha Housing Authority and others, Wang said.

