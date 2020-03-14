It was a strange sight: College students, helped by their parents and siblings, hauling belongings out of dorms, packing up cars and moving home.

In March.

Yet that was the scene this weekend at the University of Nebraska’s Lincoln and Omaha campuses after officials announced plans to move to remote instruction amid a coronavirus pandemic.

UNO and UNL announced their decisions on Thursday to suspend in-person classes along with many other colleges in the area.

Carson Linquist, a UNL freshman, filled the trunk of his mom’s vehicle Friday evening with everything he had moved in with just seven months earlier. With the help of his two brothers and mom, Linquist said goodbye to the place he considered home.

“It wasn’t until late last night when everything kind of set in,” Linquist said.

Now, home will be with his family in Omaha.

Linquist described the hours after receiving Thursday’s email about class cancellations as chaotic and busy. He said most of his fellow students moved out of his dormitory, Harper Hall, that night.

UNL and UNO students will be given a two-week break before switching to online courses March 30.

Students were given the option of staying on campus or returning home, but university officials are encouraging students to go home if possible. And it seemed as if most were following the recommendation.

Linquist said it wasn’t a tough decision for him personally to move home, especially because most of his classes will easily transition to an online format.

“I’m a freshman, and they’re more just core classes I’m taking right now,” Linquist said.

Still, he’s enrolled in two labs as part of his health nutrition and exercise science major, and he’s unsure how his professors will handle the biology and chemistry labs.

Breanna Armstrong, a UNL freshman majoring in sociology, said she decided to move home because she didn’t want to stay alone in the dorms with so many kids moving out.

However, she expressed concern that she could lose two months of room and board.

“I wish there was a way that we could get our money back,” Armstrong said.

Armstrong’s roommate, Grace Ruff, is a freshman music education major. Ruff said she will most likely stay in the dorms because of the social aspect and because her housing and food for the semester have already been paid for.

Leslie Reed, UNL’s public affairs director, said Friday that the first priority is to find out how many students are staying and how many are moving out, though she noted that many were leaving.

After that, she said, officials will determine whether housing should be reconfigured, either to consolidate into fewer buildings or space out the remaining students.

Reed said it still hasn’t been determined whether students will be refunded for part of their room and board fees.

At UNO, many students were also moving back home. Freshman Abby Mousel decided to move back to Albion, Nebraska, to spend more time with family and friends.

“Living at home I feel more comfortable,” Mousel said Saturday as she loaded up her car.

Mousel said she wasn’t too worried about the virus, but she said she was keeping herself informed about the latest updates.

“I’m worried about the (impact) of the virus, not the virus itself,” Mousel said.

Madisen Wilkinson, a freshman elementary education major at UNO, said she decided to move home to Cozad, Nebraska, because most of her friends were leaving campus.

“My roommate said she was moving out, and it looked like half the people had left already,” Wilkinson said.

She said she doesn’t want to take online classes, but at the same time, she’s not concerned about the switch affecting her class structure.

“This semester I’ll be able to (take classes online), but if you’re later (in the major) you wouldn’t be able to because a lot of them need to be face to face,” she said.

