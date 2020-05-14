The University of Nebraska at Omaha is saying thank you to workers — and their dependents — at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine by offering a one-time tuition scholarship.

The university has created the "UNMC/Nebraska Medicine Healthcare Heroes Package" for the fall 2020 semester, Dr. Jeffrey Gold announced Thursday. Gold is chancellor at both UNO and UNMC.

The offer is in response to the work being done during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"The work that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine does in keeping our community healthy and safe is nothing short of heroic," Gold said in a statement. "Now it's our turn to serve you and your loved ones who have sacrificed so much in the fight against COVID-19."

The Healthcare Heroes package includes up to a $750 tuition scholarship and a $250 housing discount for students living in an on-campus residence. The tuition scholarship is only applicable in instances where tuition is not already covered by other full scholarship programs.

Nebraska Medicine employees and dependents attending UNO in the fall of 2020 must apply through the UNO admissions office by July 1.

