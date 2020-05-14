The University of Nebraska at Omaha is saying thank you to workers — and their dependents — at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine by offering a one-time tuition scholarship.
The university has created the "UNMC/Nebraska Medicine Healthcare Heroes Package" for the fall 2020 semester, Dr. Jeffrey Gold announced Thursday. Gold is chancellor at both UNO and UNMC.
The offer is in response to the work being done during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The work that UNMC and Nebraska Medicine does in keeping our community healthy and safe is nothing short of heroic," Gold said in a statement. "Now it's our turn to serve you and your loved ones who have sacrificed so much in the fight against COVID-19."
The Healthcare Heroes package includes up to a $750 tuition scholarship and a $250 housing discount for students living in an on-campus residence. The tuition scholarship is only applicable in instances where tuition is not already covered by other full scholarship programs.
Nebraska Medicine employees and dependents attending UNO in the fall of 2020 must apply through the UNO admissions office by July 1.
Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020
Kosher BBQ
Rabbi Yoni Dreyer and his children Lavi, Tchiya and Eitan watch Peter Brunette entertain families in their vehicles with a juggling routine at a Lag B'Omer celebration with a drive-thru kosher barbecue at Chabad House in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Kosher BBQ
Rabbi Mendel Katzman dances with his grandson, Yitzchak Baumgarten at a Lag B'Omer celebration with a drive-thru kosher barbecue at Chabad House in Omaha on Tuesday. Lag B'Omer is a holiday of Jewish pride and unity, often celebrated with a bonfire, emblematic of the soul rising up as flames do.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
Sharon Beverly waits for voters at a downtown Omaha precinct on Tuesday during the Nebraska primary. Precinct sites had social distancing measures in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Primary Voting
A voter fills out a ballot at Nathan Hale Magnet Middle School in Omaha on Tuesday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Roadmaster
A 1949 Buick Roadmaster is lifted into the Redfield building in downtown Omaha on Monday, May 11, 2020. The building was once Nebraska's biggest Buick dealership, and is now being refurbished with space for offices and a restaurant.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Online Graduation
Matthew Meacham steps outside for photos while wearing his cap and gown after watching the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation celebration.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Online Graduation
Matthew Meacham wears his cap and gown while watching the University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduation celebration with his mom, Jeanette, sibling Kai and their miniature Australian shepherd, Ryder, at his family's Omaha home on Saturday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Parishioners pray during Mass at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Deacon James Tardy reads during Mass at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
NorthStar
Scott Hazelrigg can’t bring kids to NorthStar, so he’s going to their homes to make sure they are doing okay during the pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
NorthStar
William Sherrod, top, hugs his mother Rhonda Scott in their front yard Wednesday while talking with NorthStar president Scott Hazelrigg. Hazelrigg is visiting youths who used to attend NorthStar enrichment programs but can't because of the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunday services return
Ron Helms hands out masks at Saint Cecilia Cathedral on Sunday in Omaha.
Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mariachi music
Emmanuel Saunz performs mariachi music for healthcare workers outside OneWorld Community Health Center in Omaha on Friday, May 8, 2020. The clinic has been testing potential novel coronavirus patients in the parking lot of the south Omaha location.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A letter of praise
A letter of appreciation for those on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic outside a home in Omaha on Wednesday, May 06, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sign of hope
A message of hope during the novel coronavirus pandemic from a home in Omaha on Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska begins to reopen
People dine at Harold's Koffee House on the first day of loosened coronavirus restrictions on Monday, May 04, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
CHI Health medical professionals applaud a child who underwent testing for the novel coronavirus on Monday outside Omaha’s downtown arena.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Test Nebraska begins in Omaha
Medical workers wait for people at a tent at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
A member of the Nebraska National Guard directs traffic during a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers help Food Bank for the Heartland
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Arthur, 5, and Romona McIver, 9, pick up free eCreamery ice cream being given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free Ice Cream Friday
Allie Schima picks up free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
