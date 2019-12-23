Trev Alberts knows that University of Nebraska at Omaha Maverick sports will never be a cash cow, but he believes the university can profit from athletics in other ways.
An income statement provided by UNO shows that in the 2018-19 budget year, the UNO athletic department needed slightly more than $6.1 million in subsidies from the university, down from $8.7 million in 2015-16.
Alberts, UNO’s athletic director, said most college sports departments require subsidies from their institutions. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln athletic department is one of the few in the country that makes a profit and shares it with the rest of the university.
Alberts, who played linebacker for the Huskers and in the NFL, said the value of Division I sports can’t be assessed in dollars. UNO sports give the campus an identity and athletes a chance to compete. Sports give students an opportunity to let off tension and to back their school, and give the community an attachment to the campus, he and others said.
He became UNO’s athletic director in 2009 and made big, controversial decisions. He eliminated UNO football and wrestling in 2011 and moved Mav sports into Division I.
The Mavs have had mixed success in the top division, almost qualifying in 2017 and 2019 for the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. The Mavs made hockey’s Frozen Four in 2015 and won the Summit League men’s soccer title in 2017. They qualified for the NCAA baseball tournament last spring.
“It would be great if they had more financial independence,” said UNO Chancellor Jeffrey Gold. But Gold said he was proud of his athletic department and had plenty of confidence in Alberts.
Gold said it is “always a dynamic balance” between the money put into college sports and the benefits derived from them. He said backing athletics is similar to support for theater arts and music. Those activities, he said, belong in an excellent metropolitan university.
When Gold arrived six years ago, “Baxter Arena was a dream,” he said. But it has come to life with commencement ceremonies, a president’s visit, concerts and athletic events, and by hosting the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials two years ago, he said. Baxter opened in 2015.
The arena in 2018-19 received a university subsidy of $199,000, the athletic department’s documents show, down from UNO support of $1.48 million in 2015-16.
Brent Meyer, UNO’s executive associate athletic director, said Baxter “allows us to generate revenue outside of athletics” with concerts and other events.
And when performers don UNO jerseys or T-shirts, as rapper Nelly and teen musician Jojo Siwa did this year, Meyer said, that gives the school powerful social media exposure. “You can’t measure it,” he said.
Meyer said that in 2018, more than 400,000 people attended events at Baxter. They would have gone elsewhere without Baxter or wouldn’t have come to Omaha at all, Meyer said.
Dan Shipp, UNO and NU Medical Center vice chancellor for student success, said UNO has transformed itself from a commuter school to a metropolitan university. Building a vibrant campus community with university activities is important to improving graduation rates, he said. And intercollegiate sports are part of that, Shipp said.
UNO’s six-year graduation rate was 53.6% among first-time, full-time students who started in 2013, he said, up from 40.1% among those who started in 2000.
“That speaks to the culture and community that we’re working to grow at UNO,” Shipp said. Besides sports, that sense of community and better graduation rates have been built with the construction of more residence halls and facilities, and by providing support services for students, he said. UNO built its first residence halls in 1999.
UNO Faculty Senate President Matt Hale said nonacademic events present “engagement opportunities with the campus and broader Omaha community.”
Hale gave a measured view of the passion for sports. The importance placed on sports “is not in any way a UNO issue, more of a societal one, really, but I think it is always relevant to step back and ask why we glorify sports so much more highly than the sciences or the arts,” Hale said in an email.
A couple of years ago, then-NU President Hank Bounds expressed concern about how much UNO’s athletic department had to be subsidized. Among other things, Bounds said in October 2016 that overspending on team travel, equipment, supplies and sports administration “effectively wipes out the cuts that were made” by UNO athletics.
Alberts recently said the university was under budget pressure at the time because of declines in state support. “He was faced with a very difficult situation,” Alberts said of Bounds. Everyone was “counting every single penny” back then, he said.
Athletic department expenses are complicated by the fact that there are different ways to calculate them. NCAA financial reports show a higher institutional subsidy for UNO sports because those reports add tuition scholarships for athletes to the total.
A World-Herald analysis in 2017 found that student fees directed to sports plus university subsidies placed UNO in the middle of nine schools selected by the NU system as comparison schools. Those include Wichita State, Northern Iowa, Cleveland State, Arkansas-Little Rock, Northern Illinois, Portland State, Texas-San Antonio and North Carolina-Charlotte.
Discussions with a smattering of randomly selected UNO students (nine in all) generally showed a moderate level of support for Maverick sports.
“I’d like to go, yeah,” said freshman pre-nursing student Melissa Bultez, an Omahan, “but I just don’t have time.”
Danyell Price, a sophomore in business administration from Omaha, said she’s a member of the Maverick Maniacs, a student spirit squad, and a supporter of UNO sports.
“Yes, of course,” she said. Price said she’s made it to some men’s and women’s basketball games. “Of course I do, whenever I’m free.”
And doctoral student Chris Jodis, a Georgian, said he knows from experience that sports can be good for students. His golf career at a college in California taught him how to face adversity, the value of hard work and the importance of time management, he said.
Jodis hasn’t been to any Maverick sports events but expects to see some hockey games at Baxter Arena.
Alberts and Meyer gave upbeat assessments in a recent interview about the department, its finances and Baxter Arena.
“I’m just so proud of what our little department and our staff is able to do,” Alberts said. “I could not be more proud of where we are today.”
Once again the NU Board of Regents gave a go ahead to build something then leave it to the taxpayers to worry about operational costs. The Ralston Arena is not too happy about competing against state-subsidized Baxter Arena.
That being said I doubt UNO athletics will not have to worry about recruiting the likes of Maurice Washington and those two athletes charged with rapes and sexual assault at UNL .
I doubt that UNO will have to worry about the thugs that UNL recruit.
That’s racist, Rick.
This is just one example of a B.S. talking point that drives up the cost of education. It's a waste of money. It's people justifying their pointless jobs coaching sports that benefit only a tiny sliver of students. It's a sneaky way of getting into the taxpayers' pockets to support a professional sport where the actual participants get little but physical injuries they carry through life. It's the bureaucrats that run the sports that make the money.
Agree. Did you see the travel schedule of UNO s basketball team?
It's ten times worse at UNL though> Their Athletic Department has 250 full time employees and now want to build a $150 million football field.
All this exploits the students . And it is not working. Tuition keeps going up and the student population keeps falling. "
Time to clean house at the NU Board of Regents starting with Hawks and Clare and Pillen.
"He became UNO’s athletic director in 2009 and made big, controversial decisions. He eliminated UNO football and wrestling in 2011 and moved Mav sports into Division I." UNO can't have an FCS Football program yet South Dakota, South Dakota State, Northern Colorado, North Dakota, and North Dakota State ,all former NCC foe's, can and do. Oh...... all five of those schools compete at the Division I level.
Doesn't the entire financial plan/operating model for the Baxter Arena center around being able to sell beer at the hockey games?
The Omaha World Herald does precious little to promote UNO athletics. It is all about Lincoln. I would venture a guess that more people could name all five staters on UNL's men's basketball team than could name the UNO men's head coach who has been there for more than a decade. When I wrote the OWH editor he responded they must first earn the coverage. What has Big Red basketball done to earn it? Omaha is a great sports town. If the OWH would do more to familiarize readers with the players and coaches of UNO the Baxter arena could be packed for every home game.
Wholeheartedly agree Richard. UNO men’s basketball is so much more fun to watch than the Huskers. (Although with the style of play Hoiberg wants to implement that could change in the near future.) The OWH should do more to push a UNL-UNO series. The Huskers refuse to play the Mavs yet they play other Summit League teams like South Dakota and North Dakota. Not to mention Incarnate Word, Gardner-Webb, and Stamford. Probably a good thing though they don’t play this year because UNO would probably beat them. Earlier this year Nebraska had to go to OT to beat Southern. Two days later UNO beat them by nearly 30. Can’t wait to see how the Mavs do against North Dakota later this season. Twice in the last three years UNO has come within a basket of going to the NCAA tournament. How close have the Huskers been? Earn the coverage? What a lame excuse.
This is beautiful. Trev axed football and wrestling justifying it by saying it was all finances. Now he wants to change his story. Leading off with Hockey has been a big bust for UNO but at least Trev did as he was told.
Thanks Tom,
I am glad to hear someone agrees with me. With all the love that the OW H has given the Husker football team they deserve some credit for the sellout streak. That streak is a great recruiting tool. If UNO basketball had Omaha's full support it would dominate the Summit league and be at the dance on a regular basis. It wouldn't take too many more quality players.
